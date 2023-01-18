Bionano Announces Publication of Interim Readout from Clinical Trial Run by Consortium Analyzing Optical Genome Mapping as Potential Standard of Care for Prenatal Testing

IRB-approved, multi-site, ongoing study evaluated 200 samples representing 123 unique prenatal cases across 9 sites for interim measures of key endpoints:

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) today announced the publication of an interim report from an ongoing clinical trial designed to support establishing OGM as part of standard of care (SOC) in diagnosis of genetic disease for prenatal subjects. This publication reports on the prenatal genetic disease clinical trial program to evaluate OGM as an alternative to SOC workflows. This prenatal study focuses on comparing OGM to SOC, including concordance, reproducibility, technical success rates, turnaround time (TAT), diagnostic yield, and health economics. This first interim readout is designed to evaluate endpoints connected to analytical performance in key areas of technical performance and reproducibility of OGM.

“The process of establishing a consortium like this one to conduct a multi-site trial program is made possible by capable principal investigators and leading sites,” commented Alka Chaubey, PhD, FACMG, chief medical officer of Bionano. “We believe the trial is off to a terrific start, with a total of 414 subjects enrolled to date and with an interim readout of 123 subjects and 200 sample runs that show OGM performing very well. We look forward to the investigators proceeding with the remaining samples and evaluating other critical endpoints like comparative diagnostic yields, turnaround times and health economic impacts.”

Study Design

The study is an Institutional Review Board-approved, multicenter, double-blinded trial with samples from 123 clinical research subjects analyzed in a total of 200 sample runs to date. All samples had been previously tested with traditional methods like karyotyping, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and chromosomal microarray (CMA). The samples were from cases with known pathogenic or likely pathogenic variants (78), cases with known variants of uncertain significance (27), cases with no known reportable variant (18) and genomic controls (17).

The sites conducting the study and their principal investigators are as follows:

Equanimitas (Dr. Roger Stevenson)

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center (Dr. Jie Liu)

University of Rochester Medical Center (Dr. Anwar Iqbal)

Greenwood Genetic Center (Dr. Barbara DuPont)

University of California San Francisco (Dr. Aleksander Rajkovic)

Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Harvard Medical School (Dr. Adrian M. Dubuc)

Columbia University Irving Medical Center (Dr. Brynn Levy)

Quest Diagnostics Nichols Institute (Dr. Peter Bui)

Augusta University (Dr. Ravindra Kolhe)



Key Findings

This publication describes OGM performance metrics like robustness and reproducibility from site-to-site, operator-to-operator and run-to-run for the first time ever and for the largest number of prenatal samples investigated with OGM to date.

Key findings for the technical endpoints were reported as follows:

Results of OGM analysis were comparable, in a single assay, to the results of two separate SOC tests needed to reach a diagnosis in 56% of cases (69/123) and to three separate SOC tests needed to reach a diagnosis in 19% of cases (23/123)

Concordance with SOC – 100% [200 out of 200 samples]

Concordance with SOC for variant calls – 100% [78 out of 78 variants]

Reproducibility of analytical QC from site-to-site – 100% [83 out of 83 replicates]

Reproducibility of variant calls from site-to-site – 100% [83 out of 83 replicates]



Key Takeaways

The publication concluded that these results demonstrate high technical performance of the OGM workflow from DNA isolation through data analysis. The authors reported that replicate run performance demonstrates reproducibility of OGM, suggesting it can be adapted and validated. The authors further pointed out that OGM is not limited to structural variant and copy number variation analysis alone but can also resolve repeat expansions greater than 500bp. The authors also cited OGM’s ability to run an additional analysis pipeline for the screening of individuals with an expanded allele in the FMR1 gene that could be causative of Fragile X syndrome. Screening for this repeat expansion is currently performed as a separate SOC test. The authors concluded that a single approach, like OGM, can allow genetic laboratories to provide rapid results with a cost-effective solution.

“Development and validation of OGM assays for prenatal analysis is an area where we believe our technology can have tremendous global impact. The performance we have seen matches our expectations. We are extremely happy with this publication demonstrating OGM’s performance across multiple sites and its potential ability to perform in a single assay what requires two to three technologies in the SOC tests in practice today to reach a conclusive answer,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano. “I am eager to see the outcome for all trial subjects across the remaining endpoints. We are thrilled with the authors’ recommendations for inclusion of OGM in the SOC testing in prenatal genetic analysis and these studies can provide important supporting data.”

The publication can be found online at https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.12.19.22283552v1.full-text

