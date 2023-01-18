Epazz Holdings’ ZenaDrone Will Use Open AI Predictive Artificial Intelligence Technology in ZenaDrone 1000 Units

CHICAGO, IL, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a leading provider of drone technology, blockchain mobile apps, and cloud-based business software solutions, has announced today that it is upgrading its Artificial Intelligence predictive automation software in current and subsequent productions of the ZenaDrone 1000 aerial technology.



ZenaDrone, Inc. is a provider of a multi-functional unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with machine learning systems, multi-spectral sensors, and AI technology.

The ZenaDrone 1000 has successfully garnered positive assessments and influence in several industries, especially in the Agribusiness and Industrial Sectors. This year, Epazz ZenaDrone aims to enhance the artificial intelligence capabilities of ZenaDrone 1000 to include autonomous navigation of unmapped terrains, deep learning algorithms for various actions, and dual-use features to accommodate commercial and military drone utilization.

The ZenaDrone team will use Predictive AI Analytics, or predictive modeling, a type of analysis that employs methods and resources to create predictive models and make predictions of future outcomes based on acquired data. Machine learning algorithms, sophisticated mathematics, statistical modeling, descriptive analytics, and data mining are techniques utilized in predictive analytics. Predictive analytics refers to a method rather than a specific technology.

Integrating predictive AI technology in the ZenaDrone 1000 will enhance its autonomous capabilities, allowing the drone to complete aerial missions using real-time acquisition and processing of data to make predictive decisions with less help from human drone operators.

CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D., commented: "We will upgrade all our current and future drones with predictive AI to enhance the ZenaDrone 1000's navigation, sensors, and autonomous flights. "

Epazz Holdings will prioritize developing the ZenaDrone 1000 by upgrading its AI technology to boost its global reach across industries.

About ZenaDrone, Inc. ( https://www.zenadrone.com/ )

ZenaDrone, Inc. is dedicated to improving intelligent unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology that incorporates machine learning software and artificial intelligence (AI). It was created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector and later evolved into an intelligent multi-functional industrial surveillance, inspection, and monitoring solution.

About Epazz, Inc. ( https://www.epazz.com/ )

Epazz Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is a complete business web-based software package for small to mid-sized businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher education institutions. BoxesOS™ provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products are DeskFlex™ ( room scheduling software ) and Provitrac™ ( an applicant-tracking system ).

