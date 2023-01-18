PlexTrac Adds Cybersecurity Powerhouse to Board of Directors

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlexTrac, the penetration test reporting and collaboration platform making security teams more efficient and effective, today announced that cybersecurity industry leader Stuart (Stu) Solomon has joined the Board of Directors. Solomon brings nearly 20 years of industry experience to the Series B funded startup.

Stu Solomon is the president of Recorded Future, the world's largest provider of intelligence. In this role, he is responsible for leading the intelligence research, analysis, sales and marketing, services, enterprise and product security, and client delivery functions. Prior to his current role, Solomon led the product, R&D, and strategy functions for Recorded Future.

Of the appointment to PlexTrac's board, Solomon said, "PlexTrac is on an exciting trajectory and fulfilling a much-needed gap in the industry. What excites me most is that this is just the beginning. The continued evolution of the platform to hone in on tangible risk reduction through optimized workflows will be a game changer. I'm honored to lend my experience to their board to support their critical mission of helping cybersecurity professionals win the right security battles."

Prior to joining Recorded Future, Solomon served as the chief technology officer, chief strategy officer and the executive vice president of Services for Optiv and held various senior leadership legal, security and risk roles at iSIGHT Partners and Bank of America, as well as spending time as an active duty Air Force officer. He is an advisor, board member and investor across the cybersecurity industry and currently a senior officer in the Air National Guard focused on cyber operations. Solomon holds a juris doctorate from Rutgers University School of Law and is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy.

"I am beyond excited to gain Stu as a member of the PlexTrac Board," said Dan DeCloss, founder and CEO of PlexTrac. "His experience at every level and aspect of the security industry makes him an invaluable asset as we work together to continue to achieve rapid growth."

PlexTrac, Inc. is the premier penetration test reporting and proactive cybersecurity management platform driven by a mission to help teams win the right cybersecurity battles. PlexTrac makes security data aggregation, red and blue team reporting, purple team collaboration, and remediation tracking more effective and efficient so security teams can become more proactive and demonstrably improve security posture. To learn more, visit plextrac.com.

