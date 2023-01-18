Novan to Present at the Virtual Investor 2023 Companies to Watch Event

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. (“the Company” or “Novan”) (Nasdaq: NOVN), today announced that Paula Brown Stafford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novan, will present at the Virtual Investor 2023 Companies to Watch Event on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.



A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (novan.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Novan



Novan, Inc. is a medical dermatology company primarily focused on researching, developing, and commercializing innovative therapeutic products for skin diseases. Our goal is to deliver safe and efficacious therapies to patients, including developing product candidates where there are unmet medical needs. We are developing berdazimer gel, 10.3% (SB206) as a topical prescription gel for the treatment of viral skin infections, with current emphasis on molluscum contagiosum.

Novan completed the acquisition of EPI Health in early 2022. EPI Health equips the company with a robust commercial infrastructure across sales, marketing, and communications, as well as fully dedicated market access and pharmacy relation teams, promoting products for plaque psoriasis, rosacea, acne and dermatoses. Novan also has a pipeline of potential product candidates using our proprietary nitric oxide-based technology platform, NITRICIL™, to generate new treatments for multiple indications.

