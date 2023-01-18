$45.8+ Billion Worldwide Flexible Electronics Industry to 2031 - Rising Demand for Consumer Electronic Devices is Driving Growth

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Electronics Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global flexible electronics market.



This report focuses on flexible electronics market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the flexible electronics market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global flexible electronics market is expected to grow from $24.07 billion in 2021 to $26.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The flexible electronics market is expected to grow to $45.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.3%.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the flexible electronics market are Blue Spark Technologies, Cymbet Corporation, E ink Holdings Inc, Imprint Energy Inc, LG Electronics, Solar Frontier, and Samsung electronics co. ltd., AU Optronics Corp., Enfucell Softbattery, Palo Alto research center incorporated, Oledworks LLC, Royole Corporation, Flexenable ltd, Flex ltd, and Flexpoint Sensor Systems Inc.



The flexible electronics market consists of sales of flexible electronics by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refer to the flex circuits, also known as a technology for assembling electronic circuits by mounting electronic devices on flexible plastic substrates, such as polyimide, polyether ether ketone (PEEK) or transparent conductive polyester film, flex circuits can be screen printed silver circuits on polyester.



The main types of flexible electronics are flexible display, flexible battery, flexible sensors, flexible memory, and flexible photovoltaics. Flexible display screens are flexible displays that are made of Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED) displays The different circuit structures include single-sided, double-sided and others and are applicable in displays, thin-film photovoltaics, printed sensors, batteries, Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED) lighting, other applications and are used in consumer electronics, energy, and power, healthcare, automotive, military and defense, aerospace, other verticals.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the flexible electronics market in 2021. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the flexible electronics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Rising demand for consumer electronic devices is driving the growth of the flexible electronics market. Consumer electronics (CE) refers to any electronic equipment intended for end-users or consumers to purchase and use regularly for non-commercial or professional purposes.

Consumer electronics use flexible electronics in most electronic devices, as a result, rising demand for consumer electronics increases the demand for the flexible electronics market. For instance, in 2021, according to the Retailers Association of India (RAI), an Indian retail trade association consumer electronics and appliance sales climbed by 23.5 percent in the third quarter of 2021 than it was in the same period in 2020. Therefore, the rising demand for consumer electronics drives the flexible electronics market.



Technology innovation are shaping the mobile gaming market. Innovations in technology and the increasing trend of mobile gaming technology are also encouraging market demand. For instance, in 2022, NextFlex, America's Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) Manufacturing Institute, released Project Call 7.0 (PC 7.0), the most recent request for proposals, which seeks to fund projects that promote the development and deployment of FHE while solving significant issues in advanced manufacturing and supporting DOD priorities.

PC 7.0 builds on the success and maturity of previous Project Calls by continuing to use broadly defined topics to enable a diverse proposer base, with a particular focus on areas where FHE can impact high-priority U.S. manufacturing opportunities and emerging areas of importance within the FHE community.

Further innovations are For instance, in 2021, Royole Corporation, a pioneer and the world leader in flexible electronics announced Royole RoKit, the global first open platform flexible electronics development kit. RoKit is a developer-friendly, all-in-one flexible electronics development kit that integrates Royole's flexible display and sensor technologies with programmable hardware for product designers and application developers to discover and utilize the power of flexible technologies.



The countries covered in the flexible electronics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Flexible Electronics Market Characteristics



3. Flexible Electronics Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Flexible Electronics



5. Flexible Electronics Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Flexible Electronics Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Flexible Electronics Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Flexible Electronics Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Flexible Electronics Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Flexible display

Flexible battery

Flexible sensors

Flexible memory

Flexible photovoltaics

6.2. Global Flexible Electronics Market, Segmentation By Circuit Structure, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Single Sided

Double Sided

6.3. Global Flexible Electronics Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Displays

Thin Film Photovoltaics

Printed Sensors

Batteries

Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED) Lighting

Other Applications

6.4. Global Flexible Electronics Market, Segmentation By Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Consumer Electronics

Energy And Power

Healthcare

Automotive

Military And Defense

Aerospace

Other Verticals

7. Flexible Electronics Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Flexible Electronics Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Flexible Electronics Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a32u2j

Attachment