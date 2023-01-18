Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $1.84 Billion by 2030 at a 32.9% CAGR

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence Market by Component, Deployment, Application, and End-User Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market size was valued at USD 95.60 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,847.50 billion by 2030, clocking a CAGR of 32.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.



Growing urbanization, the need for efficient management & utilization of resources, demand for fast & efficient transport and commute, public safety concerns, and rising demand for a healthy environment with efficient energy consumption propel the demand for smart cities, driving the growth of the AI market.



In addition, AI has been extensively utilized in smart home infrastructure management for gathering data from home automation devices, predicting user behavior, providing maintenance information, and enhancing data security and privacy.



The lack of technical personnel with the appropriate experience and training to implement and operate AI solutions is a major obstacle to the growth of the AI market. In contrast, businesses with specialized technology companies and manufacturing units that require high efficiency are anticipated to adopt robots built into artificial intelligence (AI). This will present ample opportunities for the key players in the AI market in the next decade.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Adoption of AI Technology in Healthcare

Growing Adoption of Deep Learning and Neural Networks

Increasing Demand for Smart Homes & Smart Cities

Restraints

Lack of Standardization and Limited Skilled AI Workforce

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Smart Robotics in Manufacturing Industries

Growth in Investments to Leverage AI Technology and Rising Government Initiatives





Segment Overview



The global AI market is segmented based on type, end-user, and geography.

Based on components, the market is classified into hardware, software, and services.

Based on deployment, the market is categorized into cloud and on-premise.

Based on application, the market is categorized into virtual assistants/chatbots, forecasts & modeling, text analytics, speech analytics, computer vision, predictive maintenance, and others.

Based on end-users, the market is categorized into BFSI, government, aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare IT & telecom, manufacturing, education, retail & e-commerce, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, and others

Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

Regional Analysis

The North American region is projected to hold the dominant share by 2030



North America has been at the forefront of AI research and development for decades. North America is home to a large number of technology firms, as well as a multitude of research and development institutions. The United States, Canada, and Mexico are among the major markets for AI-based services and technologies.



In addition, the expanding number of start-ups and government assistance, as well as the increasing use of machine learning to create novel therapeutic and diagnostic procedures in the medical field, are all contributing to the expansion of the regional market. Moreover, US companies are leading innovation in specific branches of artificial intelligence, including network analysis and face recognition for Facebook, and consumer analytics for Amazon.



These companies are developing commodity systems that can be harnessed by the broader business community, large and small, rather than using AI for their own purposes. In North America, AI is used most actively for customer service, research and development, manufacturing, and operations. The factors above are responsible for the growth of the regional AI market.



Key Market Players



The emerging and leading players in the AI market include:

IBM

Google

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

AWS

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Apple Inc.

Salesforce

Recent Developments

July 2022



SAP SE announced the acquisition of a search-driven analytics firm, Askdata. This acquisition helped German multinational companies to provide better-informed decisions by leveraging AI-driven natural language searches.



June 2022



Alphabet Inc.'s Google launched Vertex AI, a new managed AI platform in the workspace. This new platform democratizes AI by accelerating the adoption of machine learning models across businesses, allowing for the deployment of models in production, ongoing monitoring, and the use of AI to generate business impact.



February 2022



Apple announced the strategic acquisition of AI Music, which uses artificial intelligence to generate tailor-made music. This acquisition would increase Apple's audio technology that could be used across its slate of audio offerings.



June 2022



AWS launched a machine learning (ML)-powered service, Amazon CodeWhisperer. This service helps increase developers' productivity by offering code suggestions based on their natural remarks and earlier code.



April 2022



Salesforce launched a new service and marketing cloud innovation that uses trusted data and AI-powered conversational intelligence for customers. These technologies help service teams and marketers to create more personalized experiences for every industry, including retail, manufacturing, and healthcare.



April 2022



HP launched the new HPE Machine Learning Development System. The new system integrates machine learning software platform, computing, accelerators, and networking to develop & train more accurate AI models faster and at scale.



November 2021



IBM announced a partnership with NeuReality to develop AI inference platforms. This partnership evaluated NeuReality's products for use in IBM's Hybrid Cloud, including AI use cases, system flows, virtualization, networking, and security.





