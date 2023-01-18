Digital Diabetes Management Market Size to Touch USD 39,900 Billion By 2030

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Digital Diabetes Management Market Size accounted for USD 6.5 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to garner a market size of USD 39.9 Billion by 2030 rising at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2022 to 2030.



Digital Diabetes Management Market Overview

Why diabetes in on the rise?

Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder characterized by high blood sugar levels due to defects in insulin secretion, insulin action, or both. The exact cause of diabetes is not fully understood, but it is known to be a combination of genetic and environmental factors. The prevalence of diabetes has been on the rise in recent years due to a number of factors including increased obesity rates, a sedentary lifestyle, and an ageing population. Additionally, there is growing evidence to suggest that environmental toxins, such as certain pesticides and industrial chemicals, may contribute to the development of diabetes. The increase in the number of people with diabetes has also been linked to changes in diet and food systems, with a shift towards a diet high in processed foods and added sugars.

The Digital Diabetes Management Market is a rapidly growing industry that utilizes technology to aid in the management and treatment of diabetes. The market is highly technical in nature, as it involves advanced software and algorithms for analyzing data and integration of various medical devices such as continuous glucose monitoring systems, insulin pumps, and mobile health (mHealth) applications. These tools allow for real-time monitoring and tracking of glucose levels, insulin dosing, and other important health metrics, as well as remote communication with healthcare providers. The development of artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities is also expected to play a key role in the future of this market, with the potential for personalized treatment plans and real-time monitoring of diabetes. Additionally, the incorporation of blockchain technology in the digital diabetes management market is also expected to increase data security and privacy for patients.

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2457

Digital Diabetes Management Market Report Coverage:

Market Digital Diabetes Management Market Digital Diabetes Management Market Size 2021 USD 6.5 Billion Digital Diabetes Management Market Forecast 2030 USD 39.9 Billion Digital Diabetes Management Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 22.4% Digital Diabetes Management Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Digital Diabetes Management Market Base Year 2021 Digital Diabetes Management Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product, By Type, And By Geography Digital Diabetes Management Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Medtronic, B. Braun, Dexcom, Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care, Ascensia Diabetes Care, LifeScan, Tidepool, AgaMatrix, Glooko Inc., and DarioHealth. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Digital Diabetes Management Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics

The global Digital Diabetes management market size in 2021 stood at USD 6,500 Million and is set to reach USD 39,900 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.4%

The increasing prevalence of diabetes and the growing adoption of digital health solutions are the major drivers for the growth of the market.

The mobile health (mHealth) segment is forecasted to lead the market, due to the increasing adoption of smartphones and the availability of mobile apps for diabetes management.

North American digital diabetes management market share is predicted to be the largest, due to the presence of a large patient population and the high adoption of digital health solutions in the region.

Key players in the market include Medtronic, Roche, Abbott, Glooko, and Dexcom.

The market is also witnessing a significant increase in the number of start-ups, with a focus on developing innovative solutions for diabetes management, such as continuous glucose monitoring devices and insulin pumps.

There has been a rise in diabetes cases in countries like India and China due to changing lifestyle and growing consumption of junk food leading to high obesity rates and adopting a sedentary lifestyle.

The use of big data analytics and artificial intelligence in diabetes management is expected to provide new opportunities for the growth of the market in the future.

Trends in the Digital Diabetes Management Market

Rising number diabetic patients and ageing population: The increasing prevalence of diabetes and the rising number geriatric population are expected to drive the growth of the market, as more people seek digital solutions to manage their condition.

Growing use of wearable devices: The increasing adoption of wearable devices for diabetes management, such as continuous glucose monitoring devices, is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Increasing adoption of mobile health (mHealth) solutions: The growing popularity of smartphones and the availability of mobile apps for diabetes management are expected to drive the growth of the mHealth segment in the market.

Increasing focus on remote monitoring and telemedicine: Remote monitoring is convenient as it can monitor patient data without the need for the patient to be physically present.

The emergence of blockchain technology in the market: Blockchain technology can help to ensure data security and privacy in diabetes management and can be an opportunity for growth in the market.

Other trends include the high number of smartphone adoption, rising healthcare costs and government initiatives to promote digital health solutions

Digital Diabetes Management Market Dynamics

Advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning: The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in diabetes management is expected to provide new opportunities for personalized treatment plans and real-time monitoring of diabetes.

Rising awareness about digital health solutions in emerging economies: The increasing awareness about digital health solutions in emerging economies is expected to drive the growth of the market in these regions.

Increase in partnerships and collaborations between technology companies and healthcare providers.

Increasing investment in R&D: Many companies are investing in R&D to develop more advanced technologies for diabetes management, which is expected to drive the growth of the market.

The increasing use of big data analytics: The use of big data analytics in diabetes management is expected to provide new opportunities for the growth of the market in the future.

Other factors include rising healthcare expenditure and increasing disposable income in developing economies, growing emphasis and education about preventive healthcare and diabetes management and lastly incentives for providers to adopt digital health solutions.

Growth Hampering Factors

High Cost: Digital diabetes management tools can be quite expensive for some people who can find them to be unaffordable. This can limit market growth as it is not accessible to all.

Lack of awareness and education: A lot of people with diabetes are old, it can be difficult for them to properly understand how to use the digital diabetes solutions effectively.

Can be difficult to integrate with existing healthcare systems making it difficult for healthcare providers to access and use the data from these tools.

Privacy and security concerns: People can be skeptical to use digital diabetes management tools due to concerns about privacy and security of their personal health information.

Lack of patient engagement and adherence to digital diabetes management tools.



Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/digital-diabetes-management-market

Market Segmentation

The Digital Diabetes Management Market can be segmented based on:

Product:

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) systems

insulin pumps

Diabetes Management Software.



End-user:

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare settings.

Application:

Type 1 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes

Gestational diabetes.



Age groups:

Adults

Children

Geriatrics.



Technology:

Wearable devices

Mobile Applications

Cloud-Based Solutions



Distribution channels

Direct-to-consumer

E-commerce

Retail pharmacies



Digital Diabetes Management Market Overview by Region

The Digital Diabetes Management Market can vary significantly by region. In North America, the digital diabetes market is highly developed and is driven by a high prevalence of diabetes and a strong healthcare infrastructure. Many of the major players in the market are based in North America, and the region is home to some of the most advanced digital diabetes management products and services.

In Europe, the market is also well-established, but with a different focus on the use of wearable technology and mobile applications. In this region, the digital diabetes management market share is driven by the increasing adoption of digital technologies in healthcare and the growing demand for remote monitoring and telemedicine services.

In Asia-Pacific, the digital diabetes management market is still in its nascent stage, but it is expected to grow the fastest in the coming years. This region has a large population of people with diabetes, and a growing awareness of digital diabetes management solutions is driving the market's growth. In addition, a growing focus on preventative healthcare and increasing disposable incomes are also contributing to the market's growth.

For regions like Latin America and Middle East and Africa, the market is still in the early stages of development, but it is expected to grow at a good pace in the coming years. This region has a high burden of diabetes, and the increasing adoption of digital technologies in healthcare is driving the market's growth.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2457

Digital Diabetes Management Market Key Players

Medtronic, Abbott, Dexcom, Roche, Siemens, Sanofi, Omron, Tandem, Novo Nordisk, Insulet Corporation, Livongo, DarioHealth, mySugr, MedAngel, Prodigy Diabetes Care, Glucovation, Senseonics, WellDoc, Cellnovo, Glucovation, MIM Software and Glooko.

Browse More Research Topic on Healthcare Sector Related Reports:

The Global Electrical Impedance Tomography Market Size gathered USD 4.1 Billion in 2021 and is set to garner a market size of USD 8.9 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Orthostatic Hypotension Market Size gathered USD 715.2 Million in 2021 and is set to garner a market size of USD 1,422.9 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Capnography Devices Market Size accounted for USD 513 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 1,134 Million By 2030 growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com