Drone GIS Mapping Market Is Projected To Climb To US$ 1609.6 Million by 2033, States Fact.MR

Rockville, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geospatial information systems are greatly benefited from GIS mapping drones. These tools give professionals an affordable, effective, and very accessible way to get geospatial data for a variety of purposes. Even though they have some drawbacks, more open legislation and ongoing technological advancement can help the industry to grow. This is one of the leading factors attributing to the demand for drone GIS mapping services.



GIS mapping with the help of drones is cost and time effective when compared with the traditional approach. Costs of hiring aircraft, professional pilots, and others are eliminated with the help of drone utility in GIS mapping. Moreover, these services are largely demanded in the agriculture and construction sector to offer substantial data relevant to the field to exhibit necessary decisions for improvement.

Download Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8169

Key Takeaways from Market Study

During 2023-2033, the market will expand with CAGR of 16.5%

Among regions, East Asia exhibits fastest growth with CAGR of 17.5%

Navigation mapping services holds about 38.0% of share in service type segment

The global drone GIS mapping services market growth was about 8.1% during the historic period (2018-2022).



Report Attributes



Details Historical Data 2023 - 2032 Value Projection (2032) US$ 1609.6 Million Growth Rate (2022-2032) 16.5% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 42 Tables No. of Figures 74 Figures

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8169

Competitive Landscape



Key market participants in the drone GIS mapping services market are

3DroneMapping

ABJ Drones

Aerial Robotix

Aerial drone solution

AerialWorks Inc.

AERIUM Analytics

Aerodrome

Aeroview Services

Afridrones

Aivia Group

AMKVO

Arch Aerial

Avian UAS

Astral Aerial Solutions

DATA PKT Aviation

AUAV

Dronegy

DJM Aerial Solutions

DroneView Technologies LLC

EagleHawk

Falconviz



The drone GIS mapping market is highly fragmented with the presence of various market players in the industry. Strategic moves like launches and mergers & acquisitions to stay ahead of the competition are witnessed in the market.

For instance :

In September 2021, Esri India, which is a leading GIS software & solution provider has introduced Site Scan for ArcGIS. It is a cloud-based drone mapping solution that captures data, analyzes data, and does drone fleet management for the customer.



Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the provider of drone GIS mapping market positioned across regions, revenue growth, and service offering expansion, in the recently published report.

Get Free Access of Complete Report: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8169

Market Development

The drone GIS mapping services market is highly fragmented with the presence of various new & established market players in the industry. To stay ahead in the competition, these market players are taking favourable initiatives like service launches and mergers & acquisitions. Such initiatives are resulting in the enhancement of the global footprint of market players in the industry and significantly capturing the market share.

Segmentation of the Drone GIS Mapping Market

By Services : Thematic Mapping Topographic Mapping Cadastral Mapping Navigation Mapping Series Mapping

By End-use Industry : Energy Construction Transportation & Warehouse Agriculture Mining, Oil & Gas Extraction Public Administration Real Estate & Industrial Plant

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global drone GIS mapping market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of services (thematic mapping, topographic mapping, cadastral mapping, navigation mapping and series mapping), end-use industry (energy, construction, transportation & warehouse, agriculture, mining, oil & gas extraction, public administration and real estate & industrial plant) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Drone Accessories Market: Demand for drone accessories across the world stood at around US$ 15 billion in 2021, accounting for 53.2% share of the global drone market in terms of value.

Drone as a Service Market: The global drone as a service market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 6.6 billion in 2023.

Drone Batteries Market: The global drone batteries market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 6.3 billion in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 8.3% to reach US$ 14.1 billion by the end of 2032.

Drone Bridge Inspection Services Market: The global drone bridge inspection market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 118.0 million in 2023 and accelerate at a CAGR of 21.4% to top US$ 996.0 million by 2033.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.