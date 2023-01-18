Everwell Health Adds Key Leadership Roles

SADDLE BROOK, N.J., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everwell Health is excited to announce two executive leaders that have recently joined the organization which further strengthens the company's innovation capabilities and supports its long-term growth strategy. Volkan Eren has assumed the newly created role of Vice President, Sales & Business Development, while Catherine Kwik-Uribe will serve as Vice President of Scientific & Regulatory Affairs.

Mr. Eren will head the sales team and lead commercial strategy and sales administration. Volkan joins the organization from a unique background with fast-paced entrepreneurial businesses like Enzymotec, along with experience and roles of increased responsibility leading sales teams at larger scaled companies like Frutarom and IFF. Volkan's prior role at IFF was Sales Leader for Supplements, Food, & Beverages. Volkan will focus on business expansion and diversification, as well as leading our sales organization. Volkan holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration & Management from Fairleigh Dickinson University and earned a master's degree in Economics from City University of New York.

Dr. Kwik-Uribe is responsible for maintaining the excellent reputation that Nutrition21 (Everwell Health's first platform investment) has earned throughout the years, while creating new strategies to build expertise, ideas, and processes that support the platform's "science-first" approach. Catherine comes from a successful career at Mars Incorporated, her most recent role as VP, Scientific & Regulatory Affairs, Applied Science & Nutrition for Mars Edge. Catherine has worked across multiple product categories and led scientific teams of all sizes, conducted extensive research in human health and nutrition, and led the translation of science into consumer-relevant claims. Her expertise will drive the company's clinical research needs and support new product claims and regulatory approvals in the U.S and international markets. Dr. Kwik-Uribe earned her Ph.D. in Human Nutrition from University of California, Davis and completed her post-doctoral training in toxicology at the University of California, Santa Cruz. Catherine has authored and co-authored more than 40 publications on the analysis, safety, and efficacy of nutrients and bioactive constituents in foods.

Both executives also bring M&A experience that will be important as Everwell Health invests to expand the platform. Steve Rosenman, CEO of Everwell Health commented, "These new leaders compliment our existing team at Nutrition21. Their experience and success, both at nimble, high growth companies and at highly professional, scaled global enterprises will support Everwell Health's dual growth strategy of optimizing organic opportunities at Nutrition21, while aggressively developing strategic partnerships and pursuing external business development. These roles align with our commitments and continued investments in science, and in capabilities to serve our customers and help them grow."

ABOUT EVERWELL HEALTH

Everwell Health aims to help people look, feel and perform their best by advancing the science of safe, convenient and attainable functional ingredients. The company adds meaningful value to dietary supplement, food and beverage brands by offering scientifically substantiated functional ingredient solutions. The company is actively focused on business development partnerships across the functional ingredients market. www.everwellhealth.com

ABOUT NUTRITION21

Nutrition21 is an industry-leading developer and marketer of efficacious, high-value, clinically substantiated ingredients for use in dietary supplements, functional foods and beverages. With decades of experience, the Company's scientific platform has continued to create unique, patented products that are both safe and clinically effective. To build consumer trust, Nutrition21 ensures product efficacy and safety through a product development process that involves rigorous preclinical and clinical research. The Company currently holds over 100 domestic and international issued and pending patents for its ingredients which support unique claims associated with sports nutrition, weight management, cognitive health, and beauty-from-within, among others. For more information on Nutrition21 visit: www.nutrition21.com

Contact Information:

Becky Wright

Media Contact

bwright@nutrition21.com

201-675-0197



