Cedar Selected by MHA Ventures as Preferred Patient Financial Engagement Technology Provider

NEW YORK and HELENA, Mont., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cedar, an enterprise healthcare engagement platform that improves the end-to-end consumer financial journey, was recently endorsed by the Montana Hospital Association's shared services division MHA Ventures (MHAV) as their preferred choice in patient financial engagement technology. Through this endorsement, Cedar will be listed as the MHAV's only preferred patient financial engagement technology.

The MHAV is a hospital member organization that nominates vendors through a rigorous and lengthy vetting process, identifying relevant technologies for their hospital members in the region. The association collects organizational background, testimonials, references, offerings and other essential company details.

Cedar was selected based on its ability to drive results in a time when health systems face significant financial pressures. Cedar's flagship solution, Cedar Pay, generates an average 30% lift in patient payments for clients, with 89% of patients reporting an exceptional financial experience.

"MHA is excited to launch a partnership with Cedar. This proven, impactful patient engagement solution is making a big difference for a rural state like Montana. In fact, several MHA members are already seeing positive results. Cedar is a great solution that simplifies the patient experience, saves employee time and improves cash flow," said Rebecca Schauf, Sales & Marketing Manager, MHA Ventures.

Cedar is excited about the MHAV partnership and looks forward to improving financial outcomes for both patients and providers in Montana.

"We commend the Montana Hospital Association for its commitment to improving the patient financial experience, particularly in light of the challenging economic times that both patients and health systems are facing," said Florian Otto, CEO and Co-founder of Cedar. "We look forward to bringing the same consumer-centric approach to financial engagement to Montanans that we've delivered for health systems across the country."

Cedar is on a mission to empower individuals to easily and affordably pursue the care they need, transforming the patient financial experience through a unique end-to-end solution. To learn more about Cedar's innovative platform, visit https://www.cedar.com/.

About Cedar

Cedar is committed to improving the healthcare billing experience for all. With an innovative platform that connects providers and payers, Cedar empowers healthcare consumers with a personalized journey—all powered by data science and interactive design. For Cedar clients, this leads to improved financial outcomes, more efficient operations and greater consumer loyalty. To learn more about why leading U.S. healthcare organizations trust Cedar to manage the end-to-end financial experience from pre-registration to post-visit billing, visit www.cedar.com and join us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

About Montana Hospital Association

The Montana Hospital Association is a nonprofit organization with more than 80 members, including 100% of Montana's hospitals, that provide the full spectrum of healthcare services. This includes hospital inpatient and outpatient services, skilled nursing facilities, home health, hospice, physician services, assisted living, senior housing, and insurance services. MHA Ventures, Inc. is the for-profit subsidiary of MHA, created to deliver solutions that improve patient care, reduce operating costs and strengthen the financial viability of Montana's hospitals. Learn more at MTHA.org.

