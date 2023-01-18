Kiatnakin Phatra Securities Advances Surveillance & Market Integrity Efforts in Thailand with Nasdaq Trade Surveillance

NEW YORK and BANGKOK, Thailand, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) and Kiatnakin Phatra Securities (KKPS), a leading securities company in Thailand, announced today that KKPS will leverage Nasdaq Trade Surveillance technology to advance its surveillance and market integrity efforts. The first local broker in Thailand to leverage Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, KKPS will benefit from rich functionality to effectively monitor for market abuse.



“Kiatnakin Phatra Securities is pleased to be partnering with Nasdaq's Trade Surveillance system. Given Nasdaq's leading position as a provider of market surveillance systems, the Nasdaq Trade Surveillance technology will allow KKPS to enhance its market surveillance capabilities and keep pace with global surveillance standards,” commented Mr. Aphichart Chongsanguanpradab, Managing Director, Head of Legal and Compliance at KKPS. He further emphasized “Our partnering with Nasdaq introduces new technologies, approaches, and solutions for our global client base.”

As a fully SaaS-based solution, Nasdaq Trade Surveillance will help KKPS to reduce the operational complexity surrounding market abuse detection with a consolidated service that encompasses direct connectivity into markets, powerful tailored alert scenarios, and intuitive trading visualizations. The technology will enable KKPS to optimize surveillance processes with the ability to effectively detect, investigate, and manage potential instances of market abuse.

“We could not be more thrilled to welcome Kiatnakin Phatra Securities to Nasdaq’s surveillance community of 170+ market participants, 50+ exchanges, and 15+ regulators,” said Valerie Bannert-Thurner, SVP, Anti-Financial Crime Technology at Nasdaq. “As the first local broker in Thailand to leverage Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, KKPS will play a pivotal role in continuing to build trust and transparency in the Thailand Stock Market. In line with their vision to grow alongside the success of their clients, the economy, and society – we are excited to work together to further enhance their market integrity efforts and drive investor protection.”

Nasdaq’s end-to-end market technology powers more than 2,300 companies in 50 countries, spanning the world’s financial industry, including capital markets infrastructure operators, market participants, banks, and regulators.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Nasdaq's Anti-Financial Crime solutions tackle nefarious activities across a range of compliance silos – detecting and fighting financial crime as it occurs. Our portfolio offers a rich suite of AML, Fraud Detection, High Risk Customer Screening and Trade and Market Surveillance solutions. With over 2,500 clients, the Nasdaq Anti-Financial Crime community spans regulators, exchanges, market participants, retail banks, credit unions, and community banks – all who benefit from Nasdaq’s unique expertise, shared data insights, advanced detection, and visual story telling capabilities. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

About Kiatnakin Phatra Financial Group

Kiatnakin Phatra Financial Group (KKP) is formed by a merger between a commercial bank operated by Kiatnakin Phatra Bank Public Company Limited and a capital market business operated by Kiatnakin Phatra Securities Public Company Limited, and Kiatnakin Phatra Asset Management Company Limited. The group is committed to allocating resources to clients appropriately and efficiently, through services beyond expectation.

At Kiatnakin Phatra, the commercial banking arm provides products and services which include corporate loans, real estate loans, SME loans, and retail loans such as car loans, housing loans, and personal loans. Meanwhile, the group's capital market arm provides a full range of investment services including investment banking, securities brokerage, wealth management, direct investment, and asset management. For more information, please visit www.kkpfg.com.

