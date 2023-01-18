White River Bancshares Co. Earns $1.42 Million, or $1.42 Per Diluted Share, in Fourth Quarter 2022 and Earns $5.62 Million, or $5.64 Per Diluted Share for the Year; Highlighted By Strong Quarterly Loan and Deposit Growth

| Source: White River Bancshares White River Bancshares

Fayetteville, Arkansas, UNITED STATES

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), (the “Company”) the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $1.42 million, or $1.42 per dilute share, in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $1.50 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. In the immediate prior quarter, the Company earned $1.33 million, or $1.34 per diluted share. For the full year 2022, net income was $5.62 million, or $5.64 per diluted share, compared to $7.05 million, or $7.23 per diluted share, in 2021. All financial results are unaudited.

“2022 was a transformational year for our Company,” said Gary Head, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We opened new markets in Harrison and Jonesboro earlier in the year, which are parts of our state that have been searching for a more personalized approach to its community banking needs. Later in the year, we opened Banco Sí! in downtown Rogers, a new division of our Company dedicated to serving the needs of our growing Hispanic and Latino population with a fully bilingual staff. This market expansion contributed to double digit loan and deposit growth for the year, which fueled our compelling results and strengthened our balance sheet. While these investments in market expansions impacted net income for the year, we were still able to achieve the second highest annual earnings in our Company’s history. Looking ahead, our plans for 2023 are to focus on expanding our presence in the markets we opened last year and improving our performance metrics.”

“A large part of our market growth strategy was to build out our deposit base to fund new loan activity with low cost deposits to reduce our reliance on borrowed funds. We continue to strengthen our core funding mix and, as a result, total deposits increased 11.6% compared to a year ago, with demand and non-interest bearing deposits representing 30.5% of total deposits and savings and interest bearing transaction accounts representing 40.5% of total deposits at year end,” said Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer. “New customer relationships are fueling the deposit growth and we expect that to continue as we grow into our new locations.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

  • Fourth quarter net income was $1.42 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, compared to $1.50 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Fourth quarter net interest margin (“NIM”) expanded 14 basis points to 3.80%, compared to 3.66% in the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Annualized return on average assets was 0.58%, compared to 0.70% in the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Annualized return on average equity was 7.49%, unchanged from the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • The Company recorded a $350,000 provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to no provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Net loans increased 20.6% to $826.7 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $685.4 million at December 31, 2021.  
  • Total deposits increased 11.6% to $810.6 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $726.2 million a year ago.
  • Nonperforming assets totaled $124,000, or 0.01% of total assets at December 31, 2022, compared to $932,000, or 0.03% of total assets, at December 31, 2021.
  • Book value per common share was $77.64 at December 31, 2022, from $80.77 a year ago.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio was 13.16% and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.88% for the Bank at December 31,  2022.
  • The Company paid a $1.00 per share annual cash dividend on August 31, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 20, 2022.

Income Statement
The Company’s NIM expanded 14 basis points to 3.80% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.66% in the fourth quarter of 2021. In the third quarter of 2022, the Company’s NIM was 3.88%. For the year 2022, the NIM improved 12 basis points to 3.83%, compared to 3.71% in 2021.

“The changes we made in our investments and funding mix over the last several quarters, augmented by the Fed rate increases, resulted in net interest margin expansion during the fourth quarter compared to the fourth quarter a year ago,” said Brant Ward, Chief Operating Officer. “However, fourth quarter NIM contracted slightly from the third quarter due to a modest increase in funding costs.”

Net interest income increased 18.9% to $8.8 million, compared to $7.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Total interest income increased 33.6% to $11.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $8.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Total interest expense increased to $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, from $986,000 during the fourth quarter of 2021. For the year 2022, net interest income increased 16.3% to $32.9 million, compared to $28.3 million in 2021.

Noninterest income decreased 17.9% to $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $1.5 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. Substantially lower secondary market fee income, and to a lesser extent lower wealth management fee income due to volatility in the stock market contributed to the decline during the fourth quarter of 2022. For the year 2022, noninterest income decreased 15.9% to $5.5 million, compared to $6.6 million in 2021.

Noninterest expense increased to $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $6.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Costs associated with the two new markets, higher commissions due to increased revenues in business lines, and an increase in salaries and employee benefits due to wage competition contributed to the increase during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year, noninterest expense increased to $30.1 million, compared to $25.3 million in 2021.

Balance Sheet
Total assets increased 15.4% to $982.7 million at December 31, 2022, from $852.0 million at December 31, 2021, and increased 5.1% compared to $935.0 million at September 30, 2022. Cash and cash equivalents decreased to $11.8 million at December 31, 2022 from $45.9 million a year ago and decreased when compared to $16.5 million at September 30, 2022. Investment securities increased 17.2% to $94.4 million at December 31, 2022, from $80.6 million a year ago, as the Company continued to move cash balances into better yielding investment securities during the quarter.

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses, increased 20.6% to $826.7 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $685.4 million a year ago, and increased 5.9% compared to $780.5 million three months earlier.

“Loan growth was solid during the quarter, increasing $46.3 million over the three-month period, and the loan pipeline remains strong,” said Jeff Maland, Chief Risk Officer.

Total deposits increased 11.6% to $810.6 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $726.2 million a year ago and increased 2.4% compared to $791.5 million at September 30, 2022. New customer relationships continue to account for a majority of the deposit growth year-over-year.

FHLB advances increased during the quarter to $31.7 million at December 31, 2022, from $12.3 million at December 31, 2021. Total stockholders’ equity was $77.5 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $80.2 million at December 31, 2021, and $75.4 million at September 30, 2022. Tangible book value per common share was $77.64 at December 31, 2022, from $80.77 at December 31, 2021, and $75.73 at September 30, 2022. The decrease in total stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share during the current quarter compared to the year ago was primarily due to a $8.3 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) related primarily to an increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities reflecting the increase in interest rates during the current quarter. Excluding AOCI, tangible book value per share was $88.64 at December 31, 2022.

Credit Quality
“Our asset quality remains strong, and we continue to focus on maintaining a moderate risk profile,” said Maland. “We recorded a $350,000 provision for loan losses due to the extraordinary levels of loan growth during the fourth quarter. This compared to a $410,000 provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2022, and no provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2021.”

Nonperforming loans totaled $124,000 at December 31, 2022. This compared to $153,000 in nonperforming loans at September 30,  2022, and $221,000 in nonperforming loans at December 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets were $123,000 at December 31, 2022, compared to $153,000 at September 30, 2022, and $932,000 at December 31, 2021. Total nonperforming assets were 0.01% of total assets at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.02% at September 30, 2022, and 0.11% at December 31, 2021.

The allowance for loan losses was $9.2 million, or 1.10% of total loans, at December 31, 2022, compared to $8.2 million, or 1.18% of total loans, at December 31, 2021. Net loan recoveries were $105,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net loan recoveries of $43,000 in the third quarter of 2022, and net loan charge-offs of $394,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Capital
The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Total risk based capital ratio estimate of 13.16%, Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 12.13%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.13% and Tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.88%, at December 31, 2022.

On July 13, 2022, the Company issued $15 million in subordinated notes to certain qualified institutional accredited investors through a private placement offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to down stream capital to the bank for growth and for general corporate purposes.

Recent Developments
The Company launched a new market, Banco Sí, to focus on and serve the Latino community, which is a growing segment of the population. This new market was formed as a division of Signature Bank of Arkansas during the third quarter of 2022, and its initial market location opened in downtown Rogers in a historic building at 114 S. First St.

“The Latino community has grown to become the largest minority community in the region and the United States, and we believe it is underserved,” said Ward. “Our mission is to create economic growth and access to banking services, capital, and funds for small and midsize businesses. To help us accelerate our outreach and engagement of this growing community and to grow our capability to better serve them, we employed bilingual staff and invested in multicultural inclusion training for our leadership and staff.”

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company opened its seventh market, located at 111 East Jackson Avenue in Jonesboro. This facility will serve as a temporary location for the market and marks the Company’s entry into Craighead County. According to the 2020 Census, Jonesboro had a population of 78,576 and is the fifth-largest city in Arkansas.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company opened its sixth market, located in Harrison in the Durand Center at 303 N. Main Street, Suite 100. Harrison, located in the heart of the Ozark Mountains, is nationally recognized as one of the "Best Small Towns in America" and was previously featured in Where to Retire Magazine as one of the best retirement towns in the United States. https://www.cityofharrison.com/

About White River Bancshares Company
White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas, headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers, Brinkley, Harrison and Jonesboro, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), trades on the OTCQX® Best Market.  

About the Region
White River Bancshares Company is located in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally-based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions.

Recently, the Company has expanded into Northeast Arkansas, with new markets in Jonesboro and Harrison. Jonesboro, located in Craighead County, is a city located on Crowley's Ridge in the northeastern corner of Arkansas. It is the home of Arkansas State University and the cultural and economic center of Northeast Arkansas. Jonesboro also houses the region’s hospital network. U.S. Steel Corp. announced in January 2022 that it would locate a new $3 billion steel factory in Northeast Arkansas in Osceola, a move expected to create 900 jobs with an average pay over $100,000 annually, making it the largest capital investment project in Arkansas history. Dubbed “Project Blueprint,” the steel mill will begin construction in early 2022. Harrison sits below Branson, Missouri, which is a family tourist destination and outdoor recreation, and is well known as an entertainment destination.

The Company currently operates two markets in Washington County, two markets in Benton County, two markets in Monroe County, one market in Boone County and one market in Craighead County.

The housing market in Washington and Benton counties remains robust. According to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service, the average home in Washington County sold for $381,000, up 15.7% in November 2022, compared to a year ago, with an average of 93 days on the market. For Benton County, the average house sold for $396,000, up 18.2% from a year ago with an average of 88 days on the market.

Washington County’s population is projected to grow 5.96% from 2023 through 2028, and median household income is projected to increase by 11.12% during the same time frame. Benton County’s population is projected to grow 8.05% from 2023 through 2028, and median household income is projected to increase by 11.31%. Monroe County’s population is projected to decrease by 6.07% from 2023 through 2028 and median household income is projected to increase by 15.34%. Boone County’s population is projected to grow 1.66% from 2023 through 2028 and median household income is projected to increase by 13.62%. Craighead County’s population is projected to grow 4.40% from 2023 through 2028, and the median household income is projected to increase by 17.69%.

Sources:

http://www.nwarealtors.org/market-statistics/
https://www.capitaliq.spglobal.com/

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.



WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
       
  December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022
 December 31, 2021
       
ASSETS  
Cash and cash equivalents $11,835,438  $16,452,466  $45,924,111 
Investment securities  94,429,007   95,169,822   80,596,752 
Loans held for sale  -   1,682,618   2,737,798 
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses  826,738,234   780,452,305   685,383,789 
Premises and equipment, net  28,555,250   28,317,468   26,902,610 
Foreclosed assets held for sale  -   -   711,100 
Accrued interest receivable  3,111,863   2,804,238   2,451,610 
Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")  9,134,324   1,058,617   1,053,068 
Deferred income taxes  4,282,651   4,631,813   1,967,775 
Other investments  3,251,098   3,226,173   2,826,485 
Other assets  1,413,549   1,155,722   1,400,708 
       
      Total Assets $982,751,414  $934,951,242  $851,955,806 
       
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  
Deposits:      
Demand and non-interest-bearing $246,960,916  $257,288,208  $231,800,711 
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts  328,108,850   354,185,035   310,535,802 
Time deposits  235,513,697   179,985,925   183,849,227 
Total deposits  810,583,463   791,459,168   726,185,740 
Federal funds purchased  18,150,000   -   - 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  31,686,052   22,769,235   12,264,849 
Notes payable  25,402,941   25,385,663   10,798,035 
Accrued interest payable  912,615   505,504   175,835 
Other liabilities  18,547,205   19,477,404   22,378,553 
       
      Total Liabilities  905,282,276   859,596,974   771,803,012 
       
Stockholders' equity:      
Common stock  10,084   10,039   10,072 
Surplus  89,665,389   89,416,483   88,475,229 
Accumulated deficit  (3,287,098)  (4,708,340)  (7,907,902)
Treasury stock, at cost  (711,111)  (563,441)  (563,128)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (8,208,126)  (8,800,473)  138,523 
Total stockholders' equity  77,469,138   75,354,268   80,152,794 
       
      Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $982,751,414  $934,951,242  $851,955,806 
       


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
       
  For the Three Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,
  2022 2022 2021
       
Interest income:      
Loans, including fees $10,474,093  $9,067,631  $7,997,979 
Investment securities  618,676   574,963   365,232 
Federal funds sold and other  101,035   129,443   12,300 
Total interest income  11,193,804   9,772,037   8,375,511 
       
Interest expense:      
Deposits  1,654,667   781,647   734,370 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  300,424   70,336   83,504 
Notes payable  394,465   362,254   167,874 
Federal funds purchased and other  56,193   7,603   - 
Total interest expense  2,405,749   1,221,840   985,748 
Net interest income  8,788,055   8,550,197   7,389,763 
Provision for loan losses  350,000   410,000   - 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  8,438,055   8,140,197   7,389,763 
       
Non-interest income:      
Service charges and fees on deposits  144,208   136,156   133,424 
Wealth management fee income  559,674   559,358   584,577 
Secondary market fee income  84,303   231,012   668,751 
Bank owned life insurance income  75,707   1,822   2,345 
Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets  -   -   (194,831)
Other non-interest income  389,814   440,569   333,219 
Total non-interest income  1,253,706   1,368,917   1,527,485 
       
Non-interest expense:      
Salaries and benefits  4,877,480   5,009,832   4,684,822 
Occupancy and equipment  901,551   886,450   708,879 
Data processing  609,252   577,219   462,838 
Marketing and business development  380,481   320,613   328,585 
Professional services  517,852   533,614   396,947 
Other non-interest expense  552,265   320,179   291,099 
Total non-interest expense  7,838,881   7,647,907   6,873,170 
       
Income before income taxes  1,852,880   1,861,207   2,044,078 
Income tax provision  431,638   526,576   548,710 
   Net income  $1,421,242  $1,334,631  $1,495,368 
       
Earnings per share:      
Basic $1.42  $1.34  $1.51 
Diluted $1.42  $1.34  $1.50 
       


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
     
  Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,
   2022   2021 
     
Interest income:    
Loans, including fees $35,863,945  $31,270,541 
Investment securities  2,018,974   1,464,323 
Federal funds sold and other  378,268   33,155 
Total interest income  38,261,187   32,768,019 
     
Interest expense:    
Deposits  3,739,902   3,435,404 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  496,148   389,540 
Notes payable  1,092,467   671,496 
Federal funds purchased and other  63,796   2,242 
Total interest expense  5,392,313   4,498,682 
Net interest income  32,868,874   28,269,337 
Provision for loan losses  760,000   - 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  32,108,874   28,269,337 
     
Non-interest income:    
Service charges and fees on deposits  533,910   516,836 
Wealth management fee income  2,376,325   2,225,782 
Secondary market fee income  1,114,915   2,954,448 
Bank owned life insurance income  81,256   9,537 
Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets  (151,480)  (194,831)
Other non-interest income  1,584,852   1,076,433 
Total non-interest income  5,539,778   6,588,205 
     
Non-interest expense:    
Salaries and benefits  19,460,554   16,659,978 
Occupancy and equipment  3,366,093   2,723,315 
Data processing  2,444,067   1,824,468 
Marketing and business development  1,373,196   788,477 
Professional services  1,936,620   2,098,437 
Other non-interest expense  1,541,468   1,250,652 
Total non-interest expense  30,121,998   25,345,327 
     
Income before income taxes  7,526,654   9,512,215 
Income tax provision  1,910,853   2,461,392 
     
   Net income  $5,615,801  $7,050,823 
     
Earnings per share:    
Basic $5.64  $7.23 
Diluted $5.64  $7.23 
     


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
         
  Three Months Ended Year ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31,
   2022   2022   2021   2021 
         
Earnings per share:        
Numerator:        
   Net income available to common shareholders' $1,421,242  $1,334,631  $1,495,368  $7,050,823 
Denominator:        
   Weighted average common shares outstanding  997,686   994,996   992,965   975,058 
   Effect of dilutive securities:        
Stock options  1,051   691   1,539   - 
   Weighted average common shares        
     outstanding - assuming dilution $998,737  $995,687  $994,504  $975,058 
Basic earnings per common share $1.42  $1.34  $1.51  $7.23 
Diluted earnings per common share $1.42  $1.34  $1.50  $7.23 
         
Profitability:        
Numerator:        
   Net income $1,421,242  $1,334,631  $1,495,368  $7,050,823 
Denominator:        
   Average total assets for period  980,111,912   908,692,882   849,391,347   806,437,028 
   Average total equity for period  75,320,820   77,112,599   79,246,635   77,002,249 
Return on average assets  0.58%  0.58%  0.70%  0.87%
Return on average equity  7.49%  6.87%  7.49%  9.16%
         
Efficiency Ratio:        
Numerator:        
   Net interest income $8,788,055  $8,550,197  $7,389,763  $28,269,337 
   Non-interest income  1,253,706   1,368,917   1,527,485   6,588,205 
Total Income $10,041,761  $9,919,114  $8,917,248  $34,857,542 
Denominator:        
   Non-interest expense $7,838,881  $7,647,907  $6,873,170  $25,345,327 
Efficiency ratio  78.06%  77.10%  77.08%  72.71%
         
         
  December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31,
   2022   2022   2021   2021 
         
Asset Quality:        
   Net (recoveries) charge-offs $(105,153) $(43,488) $393,795  $461,663 
   Classified assets  393,189   411,636   5,434,111   5,434,111 
   Nonperforming loans  123,922   153,362   220,616   220,616 
   Nonperforming assets  123,922   153,362   932,326   932,326 
Total nonperforming loans to total loans  0.01%  0.02%  0.03%  0.03%
Total nonperforming loans to total assets  0.01%  0.02%  0.03%  0.03%
Total nonperforming assets to total assets  0.01%  0.02%  0.11%  0.11%
         


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2022 2021
  Average   Average Average   Average
  Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate
             
Interest-earning assets:            
Federal funds sold and other $9,543,812 $101,035 4.20% $34,742,982 $12,300 0.14%
Investment securities  96,613,992  618,676 2.54%  86,453,958  365,232 1.68%
Loans receivable (1)  814,261,408  10,474,093 5.10%  690,968,859  7,997,979 4.59%
Total interest-earning assets  920,419,212 $11,193,804 4.82%  812,165,799 $8,375,511 4.09%
Noninterest-earning assets  59,692,700      37,225,548    
Total assets $980,111,912     $849,391,347    
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Interest-bearing deposits $558,052,737 $1,654,667 1.18% $477,926,717 $734,370 0.61%
FHLB advances and federal funds purchased  43,158,724  356,617 3.28%  15,674,909  83,504 2.11%
Notes payable  25,395,116  394,465 6.16%  10,795,496  167,874 6.17%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  626,606,577 $2,405,749 1.52%  504,397,122 $985,748 0.78%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  278,184,515      265,747,590    
Total liabilities  904,791,092      770,144,712    
Stockholders' equity  75,320,820      79,246,635    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $980,111,912     $849,391,347    
Net interest-earning assets $293,812,635     $307,768,677    
Net interest spread   $8,788,055 3.30%   $7,389,763 3.32%
Net interest margin     3.79%     3.61%
             
             
(1) Origination fee income and costs are generally recognized in earnings when incurred which, in our opinion does not produce results that differ materially from recognizing the fees and costs over the life of the loan as required by GAAP.   
   


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE
(Unaudited)
             
  Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2022 2021
  Average   Average Average   Average
  Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate
             
Interest-earning assets:            
Federal funds sold and other $36,557,767 $378,268 1.03% $30,064,184 $33,155 0.11%
Investment securities  92,326,033  2,018,974 2.19%  82,290,111  1,464,323 1.78%
Loans receivable (1)  732,179,484  35,863,945 4.90%  661,460,761  31,270,541 4.73%
Total interest-earning assets  861,063,284 $38,261,187 4.44%  773,815,056 $32,768,019 4.23%
Noninterest-earning assets  50,087,853      32,828,999    
Total assets $911,151,137     $806,644,055    
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Interest-bearing deposits $522,249,813 $3,739,902 0.72% $477,264,565 $3,435,404 0.72%
FHLB advances and federal funds purchased  19,943,714  559,944 2.81%  18,024,528  391,782 2.17%
Notes payable  17,199,936  1,092,467 6.35%  10,785,400  671,496 6.23%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  559,393,463 $5,392,313 0.96%  506,074,493 $4,498,682 0.89%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  274,438,527      223,567,313    
Total liabilities  833,831,990      729,641,806    
Stockholders' equity  77,319,147      77,002,249    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $911,151,137     $806,644,055    
Net interest-earning assets $301,669,821     $267,740,563    
Net interest spread   $32,868,874 3.48%   $28,269,337 3.35%
Net interest margin     3.82%     3.65%
             
             
(1) Origination fee income and costs are generally recognized in earnings when incurred which, in our opinion does not produce results that differ materially from recognizing the fees and costs over the life of the loan as required by GAAP.   
   


Contact:
Scott Sandlin
Chief Strategy Officer                                        
479-684-3754