Associa Advantage Signs Preferred Vendor Agreement With Sears Home Services

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Advantage Inc., an Associa company, has partnered with Sears Home Services to provide Associa-managed communities and company team members with access to a wide range of discounted home services, including appliance and HVAC maintenance and repair, windows, doors, siding and roofing replacement and appliance parts, among others.

Sears Home Services provides solutions such as appliance maintenance and repair for any brand bought from any store, and home warranty for any brand of any age nationwide. The Sears team has performed over 250 million appliance repairs via technicians with an average of 10 years of experience. All services can be easily scheduled through the Sears Home Services website www.searshomeservices.com and are backed by their 90-day guarantee.

“Sears remains one of the most popular and trusted home repair service providers in the United States,” said Jennifer Shannon, CMCA®, Associa Advantage president and vice president of vendor procurement. “We are pleased to partner with such an iconic brand and offer their line of service offerings to our community partners and team members.”

“Associa is the leading community management company, and we are excited to offer their homeowners and team members the full range of Sears’ home maintenance, repair, improvement and protection services,” said Greg Neubecker, Sears Home Services CEO. “Sears Home Services is the brand Associa knows to trust for home services.”

About Sears Home Services

Sears Home Services provides a variety of services for the home – from appliance repair to home improvement to appliance maintenance and cleaning services. And Sears Home Services repairs any brand of appliance, no matter where it was purchased. Sears Home Services provides the largest nationwide network of expert repair technicians (over 2,500 technicians) who have at least 10 years of experience, on average. And Sears Home Services is hiring technicians. The increased demand on appliances, along with Sears Home Services' unmatched scale and nationwide service, means technicians receive competitive pay and job stability. See searshomeservices.com for more details. And for more tips and trends, visit our blog: https://www.searshomeservices.com/blog.

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa