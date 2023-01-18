Meat Tenderizing Agents Market Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2030, Data by Contrive Datum Insights

Farmington, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Meat Tenderizing Agents Market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2030. Chemicals in meat tenderizers can be used to break down the collagen in meat, which makes it easier to chew. The tenderness of the meat is a key factor in figuring out the quality of the meat, and it also affects how the meat is processed. Most of the time, enzymes, salt, and acids are used to make meat more tender. Acids aren't as popular as enzymes when it comes to making meat more tender. A big reason for market growth is that more people are eating processed or frozen meat. Aside from that, a rise in per capita consumption income and a change in how people buy things are major factors in the growth of the meat products industry and, in turn, a rise in demand for the meat tenderizers market.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Meat Tenderizing Agents Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Meat Tenderizing Agents Market Recent Developments:

In October 2020, Giellepi announced the launch of its proprietary bromelain ingredient, Bromeyal®, a newly developed plant-derived enzyme that provides all the health benefits without using enteric-coating technologies.

Giellepi announced the launch of its proprietary bromelain ingredient, Bromeyal®, a newly developed plant-derived enzyme that provides all the health benefits without using enteric-coating technologies. In July 2019, DSM, a worldwide science-based firm, and Avril, an international French agro-industrial conglomerate, announced cooperation with Enzyme Development Corporation with the goal of the customer being the big winner. EDC is a company that develops enzymes.

Meat Tenderizing Agents Market Segmentation Analysis:

Meat Tenderizing Agents Depending on the type of tenderising agent, the market can be divided into papain, proteases, bromelain, and acids. Papain had the biggest share of the market in 2021, mostly because it was safe. It is also expected to grow the fastest, with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2028. Papain, which comes from the papaya plant, and bromelain, which comes from pineapple, are two of the most common ways to make meat more tender. Papain works better to soften meat at a wider range of temperatures and has a pH close to neutral and higher cooking yields. Papain can also be used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other diseases that cause pain and swelling. In 2013, NCBI reported that papain helps to relieve the symptoms of IBS (IBS). Also, papain is an enzyme that breaks down proteins and may also break down carbs and fats.

Even though papain doesn't kill bacteria, it can stop biofilms from forming and break up biofilms that have already formed. The anti-biofilm properties of papain are important for preventing bacterial infections that lead to food poisoning. This helps the segment grow.

Regional Outlook:

The world market for meat tenderizers is likely to be led by North America. The market in this area is being driven by more people eating meat and more people wanting processed meat. Europe is the second largest market, and over the next few years, it is expected to grow steadily. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market because of changes in how food is processed, rising demand for meat, and rising income per person. India, China, Australia, and New Zealand are the most important markets in this area.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/284/?Mode=TM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 4.2% from 2023 to 2030 By Type Protease, Papain, Bromelain, Acids, Others By Source Plant, Fungal, Bacterial, Others By Applications Marinades, Ready-To-Cook Meat, Others By Companies McCormick & Company Inc. (US), Tampico Spice Co. Inc. (US), Enzyme Bioscience Private Limited (India), Enzybel Group (Belgium), Amano Enzyme Inc. (China), The Basque Company (US), Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics (China), Enzyme Development Corporation (US), AB Enzymes GmbH (Germany), Enzyme Solutions (US), and others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Meat Tenderizing Agents Market dynamics:

Drivers

The main reason why the market value of meat tenderising agents is going up is because more people are eating processed and frozen meats. Also, the growth of the meat products industry is helped a lot by the fact that people have more money to spend and their tastes are changing. Overall, this means that there is a growing need for things that make meat more tender.

Opportunities

People are becoming much healthier and more aware of what they eat, which is making them want more organic protein-rich foods like meat. This is making the demand for enzymes that soften meat grow in the industry. The global market for meat tenderising agents grows because of these things. The most common tenderizers are papain, which comes from papaya, and bromelain, which comes from pineapple and has the same amount of proteins as rice and is healthy.

Restraints

Some things are likely to stop the market share from growing. This includes the fact that most people around the world have bad feelings about some of the ingredients in meat tenderizers. People who care about their health may also stop using tenderising agents to make their meats more tender.

Meat Tenderizing Agents Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

McCormick & Company Inc. (US), Tampico Spice Co. Inc. (US), Enzyme Bioscience Private Limited (India), Enzybel Group (Belgium), Amano Enzyme Inc. (China), The Basque Company (US), Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics (China), Enzyme Development Corporation (US), AB Enzymes GmbH (Germany), Enzyme Solutions (US), and others.

On the Basis of Type:

Protease

Papain

Bromelain

Acids

Others

By Source

Plant

Fungal

Bacterial

Others

By Form

Liquid

Powder

On the Basis of Application:

Marinades

Ready-To-Cook Meat

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Chemistry 4.0 Market - The global Chemistry 4.0 Market was valued at US$ 70.82 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 178.73 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2030. In Asia-Pacific, the market for chemistry 4.0 is expected to grow a lot over the next few years. The region's chemistry 4.0 markets are growing because China is making more chemicals and because the number of people living in cities and factories is growing. The market for IoT in the chemical industry will be boosted by the growth of mining and metal companies in the area.

The global Chemistry 4.0 Market was valued at US$ 70.82 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 178.73 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2030. In Asia-Pacific, the market for chemistry 4.0 is expected to grow a lot over the next few years. The region's chemistry 4.0 markets are growing because China is making more chemicals and because the number of people living in cities and factories is growing. The market for IoT in the chemical industry will be boosted by the growth of mining and metal companies in the area. Breast Cancer Market - The global Breast Cancer Market size was estimated at USD 31.89 Billion in 2022 and is projected to hit around USD 70.51 Billion by 2030 with a registered CAGR of 10.43% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030. Based on where it is, North America has the most market share in breast cancer and is the leader in the market. The market is growing because there are more ways to treat breast cancer and more people are getting it. This is helped by the fact that the government is putting more effort into making new drugs, and the medications are working better and giving better results, which also helps the market grow.

The global Breast Cancer Market size was estimated at USD 31.89 Billion in 2022 and is projected to hit around USD 70.51 Billion by 2030 with a registered CAGR of 10.43% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030. Based on where it is, North America has the most market share in breast cancer and is the leader in the market. The market is growing because there are more ways to treat breast cancer and more people are getting it. This is helped by the fact that the government is putting more effort into making new drugs, and the medications are working better and giving better results, which also helps the market grow. Veterinary Services Market - The global Veterinary Services Market size accounted for USD 114.41 Billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 241.76 Billion by 2030 with a registered CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2030. In 2020, North America brought in the most money, with more than 43% of the total. The main reasons for this huge growth are the concrete steps taken by different government animal welfare organizations in the U.S. and Canada to improve veterinary services as a whole.

The global Veterinary Services Market size accounted for USD 114.41 Billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 241.76 Billion by 2030 with a registered CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2030. In 2020, North America brought in the most money, with more than 43% of the total. The main reasons for this huge growth are the concrete steps taken by different government animal welfare organizations in the U.S. and Canada to improve veterinary services as a whole. AI in Medical Imaging Market - The global AI in Medical Imaging Market was valued at USD 1.7 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 20.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 36.87% from 2023 to 2030. In 2022, North America had 45% of the market's revenue. This was because it had the most advanced infrastructure and the highest income per person. The market for AI in medical imaging is also being driven by the fact that there are a lot of market players and supportive government regulations in the area.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com