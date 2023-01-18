ONIX Pickleball Launches All-New Evoke Premier CT-16 Paddle

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONIX Pickleball, the pickleball manufacturer committed to you playing your best with the most technologically advanced equipment, is thrilled to announce its newest addition to the paddle lineup. The Evoke Premier CT-16 is excellent for tournament play featuring a thicker 16 mm core for excellent control and touch, a composite face for more spin, and a polypropylene core for power and pop.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Evoke Premier CT-16 to our popular Evoke Premier family of paddles," says Jay Simmons, ONIX Pickleball Product Manager. "This paddle is perfect for tournament players seeking the power of the original Evoke Premier, but with added control and touch."

The Premier CT-16 Paddle features a polypropylene honeycomb core, a DF composite face, and a contoured tennis handle, allowing players to deliver more power, spin, and control than ever before. The CT-16 is a medium-weight racket at 7.8 to 8.2 oz. Featuring the same wide-body head shape and length as the original Evoke Premier, the latest addition comes in multiple different colors including red, white, black, and blue.

To learn more about the all-new Evoke Premier CT-16 Pickleball Paddle and to shop now, visit onixpickleball.com.

ABOUT ONIX PICKLEBALL

ONIX is the leading manufacturer of all performance pickleball products, such as paddles, balls, and accessories, and equips players with technologically advanced equipment that is proven to make the sport faster, more precise, and more strategic. Since its founding in 2005, ONIX Pickleball has dedicated its mission to growing and supporting the sport at a professional level. For more information on ONIX, its products, brands, instruction manuals, retailers, warranty, replacement parts, or customer service, please call 1-800-467-1421 or visit onixpickleball.com.

ABOUT ESCALADE

Founded in 1922, and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Escalade designs, manufactures, and sells sporting goods, fitness, and indoor/outdoor recreation equipment. Our mission is to connect family and friends and create lasting memories. Leaders in our respective categories, Escalade's brands include Brunswick Billiards®; STIGA®table tennis; Accudart®; RAVE Sports® water recreation; Victory Tailgate® custom games; Onix® Pickleball; Goalrilla™ basketball; Lifeline® fitness; Woodplay® playsets; and Bear® Archery. Escalade's products are available online and at leading retailers nationwide. For more information about Escalade's many brands, history, financials, and governance please visit www.escaladeinc.com.

