KoreID Mobile App Makes Investing Easier and Faster

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investing online is easier, faster, and safer with the new KoreID Mobile App. Launched by KoreConX, this mobile online passport for investments works on iOS and Android and is 100% free. All a user needs is an account on the KoreConX All-In-One Platform and their mobile number to enable the 2-factor authentication.

How it works

All current shareholders will receive an email guiding them to download the KoreID Mobile App. After they download it and log in with their email and password, a 2-factor authentication key will be texted to their mobile phone. They will have immediate in-hand access to their personal dashboard and their whole portfolio, including their individual or company's pending investments, reports, and updates, allowing them to:

Manage current investments.

Manage pending investments.

Re-Invest in companies when an offering is open.

View company news releases, reports, meetings, messages.

Manage personal information.

"We are continually working to strengthen the trust and compliance infrastructure in private capital markets. This capability forges a new era in shareholder-company relationships, offering both parties the ability to communicate and allowing shareholders to reinvest in companies in a secure and compliant way," explains Dr. Kiran Garimella, Chief Scientist and Technology Officer at KoreConX.

The KoreID Mobile App is now available in app stores on Jan. 18, 2023. All users must have the 2-factor authentication security feature enabled in order to log in.

About KoreConX

Founded in 2016, KoreConX provides the first secure online infrastructure for private companies to conveniently and compliantly manage every aspect of their capital market activities, from issuing securities to shareholder relations. Investors, broker-dealers, law firms, accountants and investor acquisition firms all leverage our ecosystem solution. KoreConX also maintains a large online library of educational content to help companies navigate their capital-raising journey.

