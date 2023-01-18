Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Consumables to Register Significant Revenue of US$ 22 Bn by 2032 at a CAGR of over 10% | Reveals by Persistence Market Research 

New York, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market revenues were estimated at US$ 7.4 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 21.6 Bn.



The autoimmune disorder, infectious diseases, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity, and cancer are a few of the chronic health conditions for which chemiluminescence immunoassay solutions are frequently used. Chemiluminescence immunoassay is additionally utilized in pharmaceutical manufacturing and research centers for therapeutic medication monitoring.

The number of therapeutic tests that rely on Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Analyzers techniques is expected to grow because of technical improvements being made in illness detection, as well as the high demand for preventive diagnosis and monitoring treatment.

Because of this, the demand for high-throughput laboratories is growing. Moreover, aggressive scheduling technology is utilized by large-scale laboratories to overtake small and medium-scale laboratories by capitalizing on their limited quality and service capacities.

In areas around the world, major medical laboratories are increasing their businesses through mergers and acquisitions. As the laboratories consolidate, laboratory tests and volume grow, creating a boost in the adoption of automation and integration, thus propelling market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The market for chemiluminescence immunoassays is moderately competitive. Some of the key players operating in the market include DiaSorin S.p.A., Abbott Laboratories, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Immunodiagnostic Systems, Siemens Healthineers, Beckman Coulter Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Inova Diagnostics, Inc., Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd., and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.

Some of the recent developments of key players in the Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market are as follows:

In June 2020 , Abbott started shipping its laboratory-based serology blood test for the detection of the antibody IgG for COVID-19 identification. This enables the ICMR's COVID-19 antibody testing technique, which relies on IgG CLIA antibody assays.

, Abbott started shipping its laboratory-based serology blood test for the detection of the antibody IgG for COVID-19 identification. This enables the ICMR's COVID-19 antibody testing technique, which relies on IgG CLIA antibody assays. In April 2020 , Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. and BioCheck, Inc. concluded a strategic distribution agreement for CLIA products. Accelerate will establish BioCheck's MS-FAST system, a fully automated CLIA analyzer, as well as BioCheck's SARS-CoV-2 assays for the detection of IgM and IgG antibodies, as part of the agreement.

, Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. and BioCheck, Inc. concluded a strategic distribution agreement for CLIA products. Accelerate will establish BioCheck's MS-FAST system, a fully automated CLIA analyzer, as well as BioCheck's SARS-CoV-2 assays for the detection of IgM and IgG antibodies, as part of the agreement. In August 2020, the FDA granted DiaSorin's novel LIAISON SARS-CoV-2 S1/S2 IgG test an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). For the diagnosis of COVID-19, this test uses CLIA technology.





More Insights Available

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market study reveals essential insights

by Product Type (Instruments, Consumables, Software & Services),

by Application (Therapeutic Drug Monitoring, Oncology, Cardiology, Endocrinology, Infectious Disease, Autoimmune Disease, Other Applications),

by End-use (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Other End-uses), across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa).

