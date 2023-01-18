Collage Group Announces New Chief Revenue Officer, Pat McGlynn

Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cultural intelligence leader, Collage Group, today announced that it has welcomed Pat McGlynn as its new Chief Revenue Officer to oversee company-wide commercial functions and accelerate growth. With 20 years of leadership experience in high-growth Research & Advisory Services firms, as well as SaaS/ Enterprise Software businesses, McGlynn is a unique fit for this stage of growth at Collage.

“Pat has held a successful career in leading high-performing teams and has chalked up achievement after achievement at prestigious growth organizations,” said Collage Group CEO and Co-Founder, David Wellisch. “We are honored to bring him aboard, and confident his expertise and excellence will help accelerate our growth as we support America’s leading brands in their path to Cultural Fluency – the organizational ability to use culture to efficiently and effectively connect across consumer segments.”

McGlynn is well-versed on membership organizations and business intelligence technology from his 12 years in increasingly senior roles at CEB and at The Advisory Board Company, leading large commercial teams to high achievement. Prior to joining Collage Group, McGlynn served as General Manager at Togetherwork, managing a $50M business unit responsible for product strategy, all commercial functions, and customer success. He joined Togetherwork via the acquisition of membership software leader, Fonteva, where he was the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. Previously, Pat had a successful 4-year stint as Chief Revenue Officer at another SaaS provider, Education Brands, which was ultimately acquired.

Mid 2022, Collage Group acquired $25 million in growth capital, with the funds earmarked to secure top-tier talent like McGlynn, who are leading advancements in technology infrastructure, product innovation, and corporate growth.

“I am beyond honored to become a part of the Collage family,” said McGlynn. “David and the team have built an incredible business and strong culture, and I’m eager to take on the challenge of building on this foundation and accelerating the next phase of growth.”

About Collage Group

Collage Group is the leading source of cultural intelligence about diverse consumers to more than 250 of America’s iconic brands across 15 industries. Through our consumer insights, data, tools and best practices we work with marketing and insights professionals to help them more effectively and efficiently understand, reach and engage diverse consumers in the midst of America’s seismic cultural transformation. For more than 10 years, we have provided brands with the tools needed to build the Cultural Fluency necessary to activate consumers across race, ethnicity, generation, sexuality, gender and parent-child relationships. Learn more about why America’s iconic brands turn to Collage Group for diverse consumer insights and best practices.

Attachment