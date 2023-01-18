Digital Identity Management Solutions Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Thales, NEC, IDEMIA, Samsung & More

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Identity Management Solutions Market by Type, Offering, Application, Identity Type, Authentication Type, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Sector - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital identity management solutions market is expected to reach USD 70.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the increasing frequency & sophistication of authentication & identity frauds in the BFSI sector, government initiatives encouraging the adoption of digital identity management solutions, and the integration of biometric capabilities into mobile devices.

Based on type, the global digital identity management solutions market is segmented into identity verification & authentication solutions, digital KYC & onboarding solutions, zero trust security solutions, and digital ID wallet solutions. In 2023, the identity verification & authentication solutions segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global digital identity management solutions market.

Based on authentication type, the global digital identity management solutions market is segmented into single-factor authentication and multi-factor authentication. In 2023, the multi-factor authentication segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global digital identity management solutions market.

Based on organization size, the global digital identity management solutions market is segmented into small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. In 2023, the large enterprises segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global digital identity management solutions market.



Key questions answered in the report

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of the type, offering, application, identity type, authentication type, organization size, deployment mode, and sector?

What is the historical market for digital identity management solutions across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period of 2023-2030?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global digital identity management solutions market?

Who are the major players in the global digital identity management solutions market and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the global digital identity management solutions market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global digital identity management solutions market?

What are the geographical trends and high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global digital identity management solutions market and how do they compete with the other players?

Scope of the Report

Digital Identity Management Solutions Market, by Type

Identity Verification & Authentication Solutions

Digital KYC & Onboarding Solutions

Zero Trust Security Solutions

Digital ID Wallet Solutions

Digital Identity Management Solutions Market, by Offering

Hardware

Scanners & Readers

Cameras

Smart Cards

Tokens

Software

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Digital Identity Management Solutions Market, by Application

Workforce Identity Management

Customer Identity Management

Citizen Digital Identity Management

Machine Identity Management

Other Digital Identity Management Applications

Digital Identity Management Solutions Market, by Identity Type

Biometric Solutions

Non-biometric Solutions

Digital Identity Management Solutions Market, by Authentication Type

Single-factor Authentication

Multi-factor Authentication

Digital Identity Management Solutions Market, by Organization Size

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Digital Identity Management Solutions Market, by Deployment Mode

On-premise Deployment

Cloud-based Deployment

Digital Identity Management Solutions Market, by Sector

IT & Telecommunications

BFSI

Government & Defense

Manufacturing

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

Education

Tourism & Hospitality

Other Sectors

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Frequency & Sophistication of Authentication & Identity Frauds in the BFSI Sector

Government Initiatives Encouraging the Adoption of Digital Identity Management Solutions

Integration of Biometric Capabilities into Mobile Devices

Restraints

High Capital Requirements for Deploying Digital Identity Management Solutions

Opportunities

Growing Adoption of Cloud-based Digital Identity Management Solutions

Increasing Utilization of Contactless Biometric Solutions

Challenges

Misconceptions & a Lack of Knowledge Regarding Digital Identity Management Solutions

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on the Digital Identity Management Solutions Market



5. Market Insights



6. Digital Identity Management Solutions Market, by Type



7. Digital Identity Management Solutions Market, by Offering

8. Digital Identity Management Solutions Market, by Application



9. Digital Identity Management Solutions Market, by Identity Type



10. Digital Identity Management Solutions Market, by Authentication Type



11. Digital Identity Management Solutions Market, by Organization Size



12. Digital Identity Management Solutions Market, by Deployment Mode



13. Digital Identity Management Solutions Market, by Sector



14. Digital Identity Management Solutions Market, by Geography



15. Digital Identity Management Solutions Market-Competitive Landscape



16. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

17. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Thales Group (France)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

IDEMIA (France)

GB Group plc (U.K.)

ForgeRock Inc. (U.S.)

Samsung SDS Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

ImageWare Systems Incorporated (U.S.)

Signicat (Norway)

Syntizen Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India)

HashCash Consultants(U.S.)

Jumio Corporation (U.S.)

Vintegris S.L. (Spain)

Daon Inc. (U.S.)

Cloudflare Inc. (U.S.)

Refinitiv Limited (a part of London Stock Exchange Group Plc).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fihb0t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.