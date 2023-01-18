Pliops Unveils XDP Data Services to Empower Breakthrough Data-Infrastructure Optimization

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliops, a leading provider of data processors for cloud and enterprise data centers, today launched its XDP Data Services platform – a seamless-to-deploy, transformational approach to optimize data infrastructure and accelerate modern workloads, while in tandem reducing TCO by 50%.



Running on the Pliops Extreme Data Processor (XDP), the portfolio of XDP Data Services includes XDP-RAIDplus, XDP-AccelDB and XDP-AccelKV. These Data Services are designed to maximize data center infrastructure investments by exponentially increasing application performance, data reliability, storage capacity, and overall stack efficiency.

XDP-RAIDplus

Because traditional RAID technologies were developed with HDDs in mind, when used with modern SSDs, traditional RAID behaves in a way that massively reduces drive performance and endurance, while requiring additional drives for redundancy, thus reducing available capacity. Delivering best-in-class protection for NVMe and NVMe-oF environments – as well as enterprise SATA and single-port SAS environments – Pliops XDP-RAIDplus is a data protection solution that overcomes the limitations of conventional RAID controllers. XDP-RAIDplus accelerates application performance – and enables higher endurance, usable life and unlocking capacity for enterprise SSDs. Enterprises have lower application downtime, increased SSD lifetime and lower TCO for their data infrastructure.

XDP-RAIDplus employs inline data compression, allowing users to configure RAID 5-like protection with no physical capacity loss. It also intelligently rebuilds only the data on the drive when a failure occurs, reducing rebuild time by 65% while providing higher throughput than traditional RAID solutions. With XDP-RAIDplus, applications using NVMe SSDs experience:

Up to 10x increase in throughput

6x capacity reduction

5x improvement in SSD drive endurance

50% reduction in TCO

Increased uptime



“Maintaining high-performance, high-reliability SSD-based storage systems can be hugely challenging,” said Uri Beitler, Pliops founder and CEO. “SSD faults in servers hosting data-hungry applications are a leading cause of significant downtime, impacting productivity and affecting SLAs. With this in mind, XDP-RAIDplus was designed to maximize the capabilities of NVMe SSDs to the most demanding I/O needs of any system, while optimizing the system’s cost/performance ratio. Numerous customers are sacrificing data reliability in order to avoid performance drops – we solve this by not only accelerating current solutions but also by providing this key feature to customers that cannot take advantage of existing solutions.”

Added Brian Beeler of StorageReview, “We’ve spent extensive time with Pliops XDP accelerator hardware and have seen first-hand how easy Pliops makes it to take advantage of new NVMe SSDs, especially the high-capacity 30TB-class drives that are increasingly common in the market. In lab tests, we focused on the XDP-RAIDplus Data Service and tested with Solidigm 30.72TB P5316 QLC SSDs, which showed 1.5X to 5.6X better performance than software RAID0 across our workloads. Further, when initiating an SSD failure, we were able to rebuild an entire 30.72TB SSD, with a mixed workload running, in roughly 450 minutes. This generation of modern enterprise flash provides tremendous opportunity for organizations, but systems also need to be prepared to effectively manage this investment. From what we’ve seen in the StorageReview lab, the Pliops XDP does extremely well in this regard.”

Other Data Services in the Pliops portfolio include:

XDP-AccelDB

Pliops XDP-AccelDB is a best-in-class database accelerator for SQL applications such as MySQL, MariaDB and PostgreSQL. It also accelerates NoSQL applications including MongoDB and software-defined storage solutions. Thanks to unique features such as atomic writes, smart buffering and data shaping, XDP-AccelDB users experience 3.2x higher transactions, 3x latency reduction, and improved capacity expansion by 6x.

XDP-AccelKV

Pliops XDP-AccelKV Data Service is the best-in-class key-value (KV) accelerator solution for storage engines such as RocksDB, WiredTiger and more. As a native hardware KV accelerator, XDP-AccelKV provides an order of magnitude higher performance than software-only solutions. As part of XDP-AccelKV Data Services, Pliops offers the XDP-Rocks, which streamlines architecture and eliminates complexities to deliver breakthrough levels of workload performance, scalability and efficiency to RocksDB deployments.

According to Gartner analysts, “The storage and data protection market is evolving to address new challenges in enterprise IT. Exponential data growth, public cloud adoption, talent acquisition challenges, new workloads, cyberthreats, requirements to connect and collect everything, and the data governance laws are demanding changes in storage platforms and operational models. Requirements for adaptable, robust, secure, scalable, simple and performant storage and data services are on the rise. As data centers are no longer the centers of data, IT leaders expect to deliver storage services and data platforms capable of hybrid cloud data flow, both at the edge and in the multiple public cloud.”

