WyoTech's $16M Expansion Brings a Need for More Instructors

LARAMIE, Wyo., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WyoTech, a leading U.S. automotive, diesel, and collision trade school, seeks new instructors, following the construction of a new $16 million, 90,000-square-foot expansion to its Laramie, Wyoming, campus. Completed in November of 2022, the expansion allows the school to increase its capacity to 1,200 students.

Between 2018 and 2021, enrollment at WyoTech increased by 2,300%, prompting the need for additional space. The school's current student enrollment is 850 students.

With this expansion, WyoTech is seeking new instructors to join its team and help provide the highest quality education to its students. The school is looking for automotive, diesel, and collision professionals passionate about teaching and mentoring the next generation of technicians.

Instructors will not just be spending time lecturing, but will also get to spend time in the shop getting their hands dirty along with the students. They get the reward of seeing the students' eyes light up when they finally understand their passion and have the satisfaction of helping the students' dreams become a reality.

"We're thrilled to be able to offer more students the opportunity to pursue their dreams and learn the skills they need to be successful in the automotive, diesel, and collision industries," said Shawn Nunley, WyoTech's Vice President of Training. "Now we're looking for instructors dedicated to helping our students reach their full potential and are excited to be a part of the WyoTech team."

All instructors will provide training at the Laramie, Wyoming, campus, a lively college town with plenty of outdoor recreation, vibrant nightlife, and a friendly community. No teaching experience is required to apply.

"It's a great place to raise kids while offering a unique blend of natural beauty, small-town charm, and opportunities for outdoor adventure. If you love the outdoors and value a sense of community, come on up, take a tour and do an interview," said Levi Gemmill, Automotive Instructor at WyoTech.

About WyoTech

WyoTech, formerly known as Wyoming Technical Institute, is a for-profit technical college founded in Laramie, Wyoming, in 1966. WyoTech provides training programs that prepare students for careers as technicians in the automotive and diesel industry with nine-month training programs that focus on hands-on experience.

