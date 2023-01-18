MSN Nurses Expand their Practice with Rockhurst’s Online Post-Master’s Programs

Kansas City, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kansas City, Missouri -

Rockhurst University helps meet the demand for specialized nurses across the United States with two flexible and affordable post-master’s programs for MSN holders.

As the general population ages, technology advances, and a generation of nurses retire, the need for specialized nurses in the United States is critical and pressing. According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), nurse practitioners with a master’s degree or higher are one of the most in-demand professions in the country, with a 46 percent job growth outlook (much faster than the average of all other occupations). In addition, a post-master’s nursing program prepares MSN holders to expand their scope of practice and improve health outcomes for individuals in need of specialized care.

Rockhurst University’s Online Post-Master’s FNP program (Second Degree MSN-FNP) and the Online AGACNP Post-Master’s Certificate allow Master of Science in Nursing degree holders to prepare for advanced management roles, diversify career opportunities, differentiate themselves in the workforce, and learn in-demand skills related to technology, leadership, and policy. Both programs can be completed in just four semesters with 100% online coursework and full clinical placement services provided.

Rockhurst’s Post-Master’s FNP program allows registered nurses with an MSN degree to enrich their skills, further their careers, and enjoy personal achievement, greater flexibility, higher salary options, and the opportunity to choose a more traditional work schedule. In this affordable program, students can choose from one of three start dates and complete the required four semesters in as little as 1.25 years, in a flexible online format. The program covers themes such as advanced practice nursing, evidence-informed quality improvement, leadership, systems, and policy.

After completing the post-master’s FNP program, a graduate can confidently work as a family nurse practitioner (FNP). In 2021, nurse practitioners earned an average of $123,780 per year, with the most experienced FNPs earning approximately $200,540 per year (source: BLS).

Rockhurst’s Online Adult-Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner Post-Master’s Certificate Program (AGACNP Post-Master’s Certificate): In 2019, Americans aged 65 or greater represented 16% of the total population. By 2040, this representation will rise to 21.6%. The majority of older Americans report having one or more chronic conditions and 22.3% of the population age 65 to 74 considered their health as either fair or poor (source: ACL). As a result, the aging population accelerates the demand for nurses who specialize in treating older adults with acute and complex conditions in areas like cardiology, oncology, and endocrinology. Rockhurst’s Online AGACNP Post-Master’s Certificate program enables nurse practitioners to build on existing clinical competencies and develop specialized knowledge for adults and seniors.

Rockhurst University and Saint Luke’s™ College of Nursing and Health Sciences are accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC). Additionally, the Online Post-Master's FNP program and the Online AGACNP Post-Master’s Certificate are both accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). Rockhurst’s programs are founded on Jesuit values so that students can care for the needs of the whole person, be of service, and embody ethical practices.

Visit onlinedegrees.rockhurst.edu to learn more about Rockhurst University’s post-master’s online nursing programs and how it can prepare and meet the demand for specialized care in the United States: Online Post-Master’s FNP Program (Second Degree MSN-FNP), Online AGACNP Post-Master’s Certificate Program.

