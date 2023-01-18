NOTICE ON APPROVAL OF PROSPECTUS FOURTH SUPPLEMENT

English Lithuanian

UAB “Orkela”, legal entity code 304099538, registered address at Jogailos str. 4, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania (the Issuer). The terms with the first capital letter used in this Notice shall have the meanings given to them in the Issuer’s Prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania and published on 24 May 2022 (the Prospectus), unless stated otherwise in this Notice.

The Issuer would like to inform you that on 17 January 2023 the Bank of Lithuania has approved the fourth supplement to the Prospectus (the Fourth Supplement).

The Fourth Supplement was prepared following the Issuer’s decision to update the Offering schedule provided in the Prospectus, also to establish an additional channel for the Investors through which the Investors might subscribe to the Bonds (i.e. through the crowdfunding platform(s)). Each amendment to the Prospectus introduced under the Fourth Supplement is briefly explained in the Fourth Supplement.

The Fourth Supplement together with the updated translations of the Summary of the Prospectus is published on the website of Nasdaq and the Issuer at https://lordslb.lt/orkela_bonds/ .

Moreover, for the convenience of the Bondholders, the Issuer for informational purpose prepared the consolidated Prospectus, containing amendments made under the first supplement to the Prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 4 October 22, the second supplement to the Prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 22 November 2022, the third supplement to the Prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 13 December 2022 and the Fourth Supplement. The consolidated Prospectus is published on the Issuer‘s website at https://lordslb.lt/orkela_bonds/ . Please note that the consolidated Prospectus is non-official and is not approved by the Bank of Lithuania.

On behalf of the Issuer:

Anastasija Pocienė

General Manager

anastasija.pociene@lordslb.lt

