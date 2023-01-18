Autonomous Delivery Robots Market will surpass USD 31.0 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.5% till 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Autonomous Delivery Robots market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Autonomous Delivery Robots market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as Product, Application, and Regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Autonomous Delivery Robots market are Starship Technologies, Marble Robot Inc, TeleRetail, Postmates Inc, Robby Technologies, Robomart Inc, Kiwibot, Udelv Inc, Savioke Inc, Segway Robotics Inc among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Autonomous Delivery Robots market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Autonomous delivery robots offer last-mile delivery services. An operator can observe the display and then plainly take control of the robot in some particular situations when it cannot resolve itself, such as when it is stranded in a difficult setting. It is feasible to deploy delivery robots in a variety of situations, such as package, food, room service, and healthcare delivery. Additionally, as a consequence of increasing urbanization and industrialization, there is a growing need for autonomous delivery robots, which is expected to drive market growth. The severe laws and regulations that governments of many developing nations have put in place limiting the usage of delivery robots in public locations are impeding the development of the global market. Furthermore, the high cost of manufacturing these delivery robots limits the growth of the global industry because many underdeveloped countries cannot afford it. The lack of accessibility to and ignorance of these robots in many countries is impeding growth. The producers of delivery robots have been compelled by high customer demand to launch significant operations across several sites. It is projected that the deployment and adoption of delivery robot technologies would expand the market for these devices. Meals from restaurants are also delivered by delivery robots. Despite the fact that delivery robots have been in existence for some time, end users including restaurants, grocery stores, and other delivery service providers have shown a lot of interest in them. Furthermore, many end customers want digitally equipped autonomous delivery robots, and smart or intelligent delivery robots provide manufacturers with a competitive edge.

Scope of Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product, Application, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Starship Technologies, Marble Robot Inc, TeleRetail, Postmates Inc, Robby Technologies, Robomart Inc, Kiwibot, Udelv Inc, Savioke Inc, Segway Robotics Inc among others.

Segmentation Analysis

Fully Autonomous Robots are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product segment includes Semi-Autonomous Robots and Fully Autonomous Robots. Fully Autonomous Robots are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. Robotic delivery systems that are fully autonomous complete all deliveries on their own, without the aid of any person. Although the market acceptance rate for autonomous delivery robots is currently low, this is expected to grow dramatically over the next years.

Hospitality is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment includes Hospitality, Retail, Logistics, Healthcare, and Others. Hospitality is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. At Millennium Hotels & Resorts, the number of machines working is increasing. Robots have become a major technology trend in the hospitality sector, partly because of the rising significance of self-service and automation concepts to the client experience. Robotics may be used to increase accuracy, speed, and even cost-effectiveness.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Autonomous Delivery Robots market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. North America now has the highest market share for autonomous delivery robots since there are so many start-ups and manufacturers working on this technology. A number of factors, including the rising cost of last-mile deliveries and the growing usage of delivery robots in the retail industry, are related to the growth of this industry. Additionally, this region's market will increase faster than markets in other areas. North America's two biggest markets for autonomous delivery robots are the US and Canada.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Autonomous Delivery Robots market size was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2030. The rapid use of robotics in academic and educational institutions and rising consumer awareness of the benefits of using delivery robots are expected to drive market development. Additionally, the absence of regulations or monitoring bodies for the employment of delivery robots in Germany is increasing economic growth.

China

China’s Autonomous Delivery Robots market size was valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2030.

One of the biggest nations for e-commerce in China. China aims to invest millions of dollars to build an R&D facility in collaboration with the Xian National Civil Aerospace Industrial Base in order to develop its futuristic smart logistic solution. The company's delivery robots can handle a variety of things because of their maximum load carrying capability of 300 kg at a speed of 15 kph. Autonomous delivery robots are in high demand as a result.

India

India's Autonomous Delivery Robots market size was valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2030. The electrification of railway lines in India's rural and urban areas is advancing swiftly since more transformers need to be constructed. This is a significant driver of the market growth for autonomous delivery robots, along with ambitions to electrify the whole country's rail network within three years.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, The growth of the Autonomous Delivery Robots market is mainly driven by the need for contactless delivery by products.

