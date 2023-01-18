New York, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market by Product, Indication, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381966/?utm_source=GNW





The global endoscopic submucosal dissection market is projected to reach USD 483 million by 2027 from USD 347 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.9%. Growth in this market is largely driven by the increasing use of endoscopy in detection and treatment procedures, the rising prevalence of cancer, and the growing geriatric population. On the other hand, the dearth of skilled professionals is a key factor restraining the growth of this market.



The gastroscopes and colonoscopes segment accounted for the largest share of the global endoscopic submucosal dissection market

In 2021, the gastroscopes and colonoscopes segment holds the largest share of the global endoscopic submucosal dissection market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the higher adoption rate of this equipment by end users, the rising preference of patients and doctors for minimally invasive procedures, and ongoing technological advancements in endoscopy procedures.



The stomach cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the endoscopic submucosal dissection market in 2021

Based on indication, the endoscopic submucosal dissection market is segmented into esophageal cancer stomach cancer, colon cancer.The stomach cancer segment holds the largest share of the endoscopic submucosal dissection market in 2021.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing geriatric population in the US, China, Japan, and India and the rising incidence of stomach cancer.



The hospitals’ segment is expected to dominate the endoscopic submucosal dissection market during the forecast period

Based on end user, the endoscopic submucosal dissection market is segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, specialty clinics, and other end users. The hospitals segment holds the largest share of the endoscopic submucosal dissection market during the forecast period owing to the the increasing per capita income and growing healthcare awareness.



North America dominated the endoscopic submucosal dissection market in 2021

North America dominated the endoscopic submucosal dissection market in 2021. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the favorable reimbursement policies for endoscopic procedures in the US, the increasing prevalence of cancer, high investments by hospitals to purchase new equipment and adopt new endoscopic procedures, strong focus on research activities to improve endoscopy techniques, as well as the implementation of a new funding model by Canadian hospitals.



The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type– Tier 1- 34%, Tier 2- 38% Tier 3 - 28%

• By Designation— C level - 26%, Managers & Other Level - 74%

• By Region— North America - 17%, Europe - 39%, Asia Pacific - 28%



Key players in the endoscopic submucosal dissection market

The prominent players in the endoscopic submucosal dissection market are Olympus Corporation (Japan), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. (Japan), Creo Medical Group PLC (UK), Medtronic (Ireland), HOYA Corporation (Japan), ConMed Corporation (US), Steris Plc (Ireland), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), MTW Endoskopie Manufaktur (Germany), Ovesco Endoscopy AG (Germany), Zeon Medical Inc. (Japan), Micro-Tech Endoscopy (China), Karl Storz SE & CO. KG (Germany), Cook Medical (US), Leo Medical Co., Ltd. (China), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany), Taewoong Medical Co., Ltd. (South Korea), DCC Healthcare Limited (Ireland), Kossen Co., Ltd. (South Korea), INNOVAMEDICA S.p.A. (Italy), Jiangsu Vedkang Medical Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Hangzhou AGS Medical Technological Co., Ltd. (China), and Beijing ZKSK Technology Co., Ltd. (China).



