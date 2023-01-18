The Common-mode Chokes Market is projected to grow from USD 629 Million in 2023 to USD 820 Million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4%

New York, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Common-mode Chokes Market by Type, Verticals and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381965/?utm_source=GNW

Performance limitations of low cost common-mode chokes will restrain the market growth.



Market for power line to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period



Common-mode chokes in power lines act as an electrical filter that helps block high-frequency noise

common to two or more power lines and allows the desired online DC components to pass through. One of the major applications of these common-mode chokes is to filter out conducted switching and RF noise produced by SMPS. Connecting a power system to the AC line results in noise passing to that system which creates EMI or RFI in switch mode power supplies (SMPS). Common-mode chokes can be fixed between the power line and electrical equipment to avoid undesirable interferences within the internal circuits in the power supply and external electronic equipment nearby. Power line common-mode chokes offer the advantage of magnetic induction, which helps reduce common-mode noise in power electronics and meet stringent regulatory requirements.



North America to create highest growth opportunities for common-mode chokes market among other region during the forecast period

North America is expected to account for a significant size of the common-mode chokes market during the forecast period as the region is a technology hub witnessing advancements in industrial automation and the Industry 4.0 revolution. In recent years, massive investments have been made in the residential air-conditioning market, data centers, and telecom infrastructure, paving the way for the increased demand for commonmode chokes. Several standards related to emissions from electronics and susceptibility levels will increase the adoption of common-mode chokes in the region. EMI compliance in the US is regulated by the Federal Communication Commission (FCC), which monitors radio frequency devices such as transmitters, receivers, and various industrial and electronic equipment. Industrial equipment must comply with NEMA, ANSI, UL, SAMA, and IEEE standard tests to verify their behavior under EMI.



The report profiles key players in the common-mode chokes market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are Eaton (Ireland), TDK Corporation (Japan), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Japan), Schaffner Holding AG (Switzerland), and YAGEO Group (Pulse Electronics) (Taiwan), among others.



