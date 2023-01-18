The Asia Pacific in situ hybridization market is projected to reach USD 744 million by 2027 from USD 363 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 15.4%

New York, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "APAC In Situ Hybridization Market by Products, Technology, Application, End User - Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381964/?utm_source=GNW

This has increased the adoption of ISH-based consumables across companion diagnostic tests.

The kits & reagents segment accounted for the highest share in the Asia Pacific ISH consumables market revenue for the year 2021

The ISH market is segmented into 3 key products, namely, consumables, instruments, and software.The ISH consumables market is further segmented into kits & reagents, probes, and accessories.



The advantages of kits are their ease of use, availability of ready-to-use reagents and antibodies, the optimized sensitivity of the antibody to an antigen, and decreased chances of errors. This has propelled the use of kits in diagnostic tools employed for cancer patients to identify eligibility for specific drugs during treatment.



Hospitals & diagnostic laboratories accounted for the largest revenue share of the ISH market in 2021

Based on the end users the Asia Pacific in situ hybridization market is segmented into hospital & diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutes, CROs, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.Hospital & diagnostic laboratories segment has generated the highest revenue in 2021.



The growing patient population, increasing Medicare reimbursement for clinical tests performed in hospitals, and the emergence of advanced diagnostic tests are some of the key factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.



China: The fastest-growing country in the Asia Pacific in situ hybridization market

The Asia Pacific in situ hybridization market is segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific.China market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The economic growth in the country, its large population base, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, improvements in the standard of living, growing demand for quality medical care, increasing healthcare spending, government initiatives, and awareness regarding the use of tissue diagnostic tests are the major factors driving market growth in the country.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 80% and Demand Side 20%

• By Designation: C-level - 25%, D-level - 20%, and Others - 55%



