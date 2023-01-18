insured.io Introduces Payment Center

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insured.io, a provider of cloud-based, customer engagement solutions for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce the availability of a new payment processing feature, Payment Center, which is seamlessly integrated into the company’s Insured Portal.



“The release of Payment Center was on our minds for much of 2022,” said Steve Johnson, co-founder and head of product for insured.io. "Kicking off 2023 with this feature launch is only the beginning. Our product roadmap and implementation plans are stacked for this year, and this is just the first of many major ‘feature drops.’ We are excited to continue to expand and improve our unique offerings for current and new customers!”

Payment Center provides a streamlined experience for managing automatic payments and saved payment methods, as well as an all-new workflow for processing payments. This new workflow not only makes it simpler for an insured to make a payment, it allows insurers to easily create customizations for handling disclosures, content, and bespoke messaging throughout the process. Payment Center also includes a major customer-requested feature which allows insureds to schedule a payment up to 30 days in advance, even if an insurer’s core system does not have that capability.

“We expect Payment Center and the new payment scheduling feature will create a measurable increase in retention, encouraging those who are reticent or unable to enroll in autopay to schedule a single, one-time payment,” said Johnson. “We at insured.io have spent countless hours reviewing usage statistics and analyzing trends in order to continually enhance the already feature-rich Insured Portal and Customer Engagement Platform.”

Payment Center and the Insured Portal are part of the insured.io Customer Engagement Platform, a 360-degree suite of SaaS solutions which connect and unify consumers, producers, and employees via any channel. The platform is capable of rapid integration with any new or existing core administration system to provide a secure, modern way for customers to manage policies and make payments online while also helping insurance organizations avoid expensive rip-and-replace projects.

About insured.io

