The multiexperience development platform market is projected to grow from USD 2.7 billion in 2022 to USD 7.2 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.8%

New York, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Multiexperience Development Platforms Market by Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381963/?utm_source=GNW

MXDPs simplify and accelerate the design process. HCL Volt MX, for example, comes with a visual design canvas with pre-wired components, templates, and sample apps. Reusable code and real-time previews make it easier to brainstorm and design apps.



Platform segment to achieve significant growth during the forecast period

In software development, multi-experience development refers to the process of creating applications that provide a consistent user experience across multiple devices and platforms.Multiexperience development necessitates designers and developers to consider how users interact with their applications, whether through voice, touch, gesture, or even augmented reality.



Creating a consistent user experience across all of these different touchpoints can be difficult, but it is critical in today’s multiexperience world.In some ways, multiexperience development can be viewed as a progression in business strategy and marketing, in which companies seek to gain a competitive advantage by creating a unified experience across multiple platforms.



Multiexperience development platforms assist businesses in balancing development ease versus scalability and custom functionality.These platforms make creating apps that work across multiple touchpoints and devices easier, allowing businesses to test and improve their user experience on a new platform with minimal investment.



Developers must also consider the various operating systems and platforms that users may use. While many applications are now available across multiple platforms, each has its own set of rules and conventions that must be followed.



IT & Telecom vertical to grow at high CAGR during forecast period

The IT & telecom industry requires high data security, integrated physical security, and productivity.The sector is booming largely due to the high-scale growth in mobile subscribers, app subscribers, and data penetration.



IT & telecom service providers invest large amounts in multiexperience development platform constructions.Multiexperience development platforms provide comprehensive solutions for managing all the data needs of the IT & telecom sector by providing secure and high-speed deployment.



Multiexperience is a digital transformation strategy that emphasizes creating engaging experiences across multiple touchpoints.MXDP technologies include AR, VR, Location-based services (LBS), and multi-touch interactions.



LBS is a GPS-based technology that provides users with information about their surroundings. Retail, banking, and healthcare can all benefit from LBS applications. Users can interact with digital content using multiple fingers with multi-touch interactions. Gaming, education, and training can all benefit from multi-touch interactions.



North America to account for the largest market for multiexperience development platforms during the forecast period

North America is expected to be the world’s fastest multiexperience development platforms market during the forecast period. As per the research done by the International Trade Administration, it has been found that in 2021, the Canadian ICT sector was highly trade-dependent and imported USD 37.5 billion in goods and exported USD 7.7 billion globally. The US is Canada’s second-largest supplier of ICT goods after China, and it is the top market for Canadian ICT exports, with USD 5.1 billion shipped to the US in 2020. Total ICT imports in 2021 were led by Ontario (USD 28.1 billion), British Columbia (USD 4.1 billion), Québec (USD 3.2 billion), and Alberta (USD 1.2 billion). Canada has a thriving domestic technology sector. The Canadian Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) sector employs over 43,200 people. The majority are employed in the software and computer services industries. The sector is dominated by small businesses, with approximately 35,500 employing fewer than ten people. Approximately 100 large companies employ more than 500 people, including subsidiaries of foreign multinational corporations. According to a global threat research project conducted by Carbon Black, cybersecurity threats are increasing in Canada, with the vast majority of organizations reporting being victims of cyber-attacks in the previous 12 months. As a result, cybersecurity is one of the most pressing concerns in government and business. While AI has been popular for the last decade, its use in conjunction with the real-time response and hyper-connectivity of 5G is reviving its growth prospects. AI is used in various industries to improve demand prediction, resource utilization, and behavioral patterns. As AI approaches real-time data analysis, personalized needs will be quickly met.

Further, in-depth interviews were conducted with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Chief Marketing Officers (CMO), Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), Chief Operating Officers (COOs), Vice Presidents (VPs), Managing Directors (MDs), technology and innovation directors, and related key executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the multiexperience development platform market.

• By Company: Tier 1 - 30%, Tier 2 - 40%, and Tier 3 - 30%

• By Designation: C-Level - 40%, Director Level - 35%, and Others - 25%

• By Region: North America - 55%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 15%, RoW - 5%

The multiexperience development platforms market comprises major solution providers, such as Appian (US), GeneXus (US), IBM (US), Mendix (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), OutSystems (US), Pegasystems (US), Progress Software (US), Salesforce (US), SAP SE (GERMANY), ServiceNow (US), Temenos (Switzerland), Neutrinos (Singapore), XOne (Spain), Resco (Slovakia), I-exceed technologies (US), Easy Software (Germany), TDox (Italy), HCL (India), Cigniti (US), Decimal Technologies (India), Neptune Software (Norway), and Convertigo (France). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the multiexperience development platforms market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The research study covered inputs, insights, and trends from secondary sources, primary sources, stakeholders’ interviews, and surveys.Secondary sources include information from databases and repositories, such as D&B Hoovers, Bloomberg, Factiva, and CoinDesk.



Primary data was fetched from supply-side industry experts who hold the chair of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Technological Officer (CTO), Chief Operating Officer (COO), Vice-President (VP) of IT, and Managing Director (MD), among others.A few of our key primary respondents are IBM, Microsoft, and Oracle, among others.



Few startups were included during our primary interviews. Additionally, we have taken the information and statistical and historical data from a few government associations, public sources, webinar and seminar transcripts, journals, conferences and events.



Key benefits of report

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the nearest and best possible accurate approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall multiexperience development platforms market and the subsegments therein.This report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape, wherein we have a section that provides competitive benchmarking and gain insights to position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



Industry experts who have long served this market have provided qualitative and quantitative insights and critical and crucial data, which would also assist businesses in qualifying the suspects and prospects. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, thereby portraying a clear and vivid image of methods and measures to excel in this market and position themselves at the zenith along with top players in the segment, sub-segments, and the market as a whole.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381963/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________