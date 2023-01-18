Arabella Advisors Celebrates 10 Years as a B Corporation—and Further Raises Its Certification Score

Washington, DC, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arabella Advisors announced today that it has recertified as a B Corporation while raising its B Corp certification score along the way. The team at Arabella helps clients make a difference on the issues that matter most to them, including community and economic development, climate justice, women's rights, early learning, good food, and more. Being a B Corporation is consistent with who Arabella is as a company and with the types of impact the company’s clients seek to achieve.

“Arabella isn’t just a business,” said the company’s CEO, Rick Cruz. “We are a social enterprise on a mission to help philanthropists and changemakers turn their inspiring ideas into life-changing impact more efficiently, effectively, and equitably.”

Arabella was an early adopter in the B Corporation movement, first earning B Corp certification a decade ago. Arabella has subsequently been named a “Best for the World” company, a “Great Place to Work,” and a “Best Entrepreneurial Company,” all based on its service to clients, the philanthropic sector, and the Arabella team. Arabella is proud to have received its recertification as a B Corporation in 2023 with a higher score than in prior years.

“At Arabella, we strive to deliver value to our clients in the most responsible manner possible, reinforcing our commitment to equity, climate justice, and business as a force for good, and remaining consistent with the broader community of 5,000-plus B corporations,” Cruz added.

B Corp certification doesn’t just mean that one of Arabella’s products or services exceeds rigorous standards. It means that the entire company does. The company’s service offerings, philanthropy and nonprofit management expertise, and connections to funders and changemakers all position Arabella to help its clients overcome the challenges standing in the way of needed change. Now, as a recertified B Corporation, Arabella will continue to partner with those clients to find—or create—the pathways that lead from big ideas to even bigger impact.

About Arabella Advisors

Arabella Advisors is a business dedicated to making philanthropic work more efficient, effective, and equitable. Along with our clients, we are working to build a better future—one with healthy air, water, and food for all; with strong democracies and engaged citizens; with flourishing communities, expanded opportunity, and enhanced equity. We help our clients by sharing our expertise and experience, which includes providing outsourced operational support to nonprofit organizations. Learn more at arabellaadvisors.com.