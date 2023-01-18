The optic adhesives market is projected to grow from USD 342 Million in 2022 to USD 526 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.0% between 2022 and 2027

New York, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Optic Adhesives Market by Resin Type, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381961/?utm_source=GNW

The restraints related to the use of optic adhesives market is difficulty in availability and shipping of raw materials needed for optic adhesives.



Cyanoacrylate resin type is estimated to be the largest segment of the optic adhesives market.



Cyanoacrylate adhesives are famously known as instant adhesives or super glue.They cure quickly without the need for special curing equipment.



Instant adhesives excel at temporarily tacking down fibers, components, and boards.Cyanoacrylates achieve fixture strength in just seconds and full strength within 24 hours.



For superglue, the esters of cyanoacrylic acid are used, which transform into the actual adhesive in the joint gap through a polymerization reaction.The curing reaction is initiated through the absorption of moisture from the air on the adhesive and component’s surface.



Cyanoacrylates are solvent-free and provide a hard, brittle, crystal-clear bond line. Recent advances in cyanoacrylate optic adhesives include the introduction of the light cure, two-part, and flexible formulations.



China to gain the maximum market share of optic adhesives in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

China is the largest market for optic adhesives in Asia Pacific, factors such as increasing government proposals to improve public infrastructure and rising cash-intensive activities are driving the optic adhesives market in the country.The major industries like manufacturing, electronics, and telecommunication services exports their goods.



The spectrum of Chinese goods includes iron, steel, aluminum, textiles, cement, chemicals, toys, electronics, rail cars, ships, aircraft, and others. The industrial environment in China is favorable for the growth of optic adhesives.

Extensive primary interviews have been conducted, and information has been gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and sub-segments.



Breakdown of Primary Interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 46%, Tier 2 – 36%, and Tier 3 – 18%

• By Designation: C Level – 18%, D Level – 27%, and Others – 55%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 55%, North America – 18%, Europe – 9%, South America-9%, and the Middle East & Africa – 9%

The key companies profiled in this report are Henkel AG & Co. KGAA (Germany), Dymax Corporation (US), and DELO Adhesives (Germany).



Research Coverage:

Optic adhesives Market by Resin Type (Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Silicone, and Others), Application (Optical Bonding and Assembly, Lens Bonding Cement, and Fiber Optics) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa).



