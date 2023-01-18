The market for facade systems is approximated to be USD 316.0 billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach USD 469.0 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.2%

New York, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Facade Systems Market by Type, End-use And Region – Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05777310/?utm_source=GNW



• By Type, EIFS accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



EIFS (Exterior Insulation and Finishing Systems), also known as Synthetic Stucco, is first invented by Sto Corporation.It is popular because of its several benefits, such as excellent energy efficiency, wide flexibility in design, provides resistance to dirt, moisture, organic growth, and others.



These systems are well-designed to work with different types of substrates, such as cement, wood, and masonry. Rapid urbanization, increasing concern towards sustainability, energy savings, aesthetic appeals, and others are the major factors to propel the market of facade systems in the forecast period.

• By End Use Industry, Non-Residential accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



A non-residential structure is primarily intended for purposes other than long-term residential use.These include shopping malls, offices, warehouses, factories, mills, hotels, casinos, restaurants, colleges, schools, and others.



Due to raising concerns about sustainability, aesthetic appeal, energy savings, and protection from external environmental forces, contractors, builders, and architects have realized the importance of facade systems. Rising demand for green buildings for controlling global warming and increasing energy input costs help to provide excellent opportunities for the growth of the facade systems market.



Asia Pacific is projected to account for the highest CAGR in the facade systems market during the forecast period

The fastest-growing facade systems market is expected to occur in the Asia Pacific region.The various countries which are covered in this region are India, China, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific.



Countries such as India, China, and Japan are expected to rise in the facade systems market due to growing developmental activities and rapid economic expansion. In addition, rising urbanization in these countries results in growing demands for residential and non-residential structures and raises concerns about sustainability, energy savings, and pollution, which led to the growth of the facade systems market in the forecast period.

