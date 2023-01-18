CONTINUED INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – LYV

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is continuing its investigation whether certain directors and officers of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (“Live Nation”) (NYSE: LYV) for breaching their fiduciary duties to Live Nation and its shareholders. If you are a Live Nation shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Live Nation’s board or directors or senior management failed to manage Live Nation in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties, and whether Live Nation and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On November 15, 2022, major disruptions and customer complaints followed the planned public release of tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour, Eras, on the website of Live Nation’s subsidiary, Ticketmaster. Several state attorney generals have since announced investigations into Ticketmaster and Live Nation. Several members of Congress also announced their intention to investigate Ticketmaster and Live Nation for potential antitrust violations.

What You Can Do

If you are a Live Nation shareholder, you may have legal claims against Live Nation’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

