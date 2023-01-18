According to MarketsandMarkets, the taste modulators market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 7.3%

New York, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Taste modulators Market by Application, Type And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05446611/?utm_source=GNW

They are added to the food products with reduced calories to ensure that their taste perception is not altered. Food & beverage manufacturers prefer different types of taste modulators such as sweet, salt, and fat modulators, depending on the applications. The taste modulators market is influenced by the increased demand for fortified beverages, coupled with growing awareness among the consumers about ill effects of excessive sugar and salt intake.



By type, the sweet modulators segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in terms of value.



Sweet modulators provide a sweet taste with zero calories to food products.It is used by manufacturers to alter the sweet taste.



Sweet modulators are used in various food applications which include bakery, confectionery, and snack & savory products.Food & beverage manufacturers use sweet modulators to meet the growing consumer demand for healthy food products in the global market.



Different products such as sports drinks and protein bars are produced with appropriate nutrient content by using sweet modulators such as ModuMax (DSM) and DOLCERRA (Ingredion) to limit the calorie count and improve consumer health.



By application, the pharmaceutical segment is estimated to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period in terms of value.



Based on applications, the taste modulators market is estimated to grow at the highest growth rate by the pharmaceutical segment in 2021, in terms of value.Taste modulators in the pharmaceutical work as taste receptor that binds a particular flavor or acts as a channel by which ions flow directly to the taste cell.



The key function of taste modulator in pharmaceuticals is to either mask bitterness and other undesirable taste or increase or decrease sweetness in the final drug product.



Taste modulators are gaining traction in the healthcare and pharma industry due to their wide demand for nutritional supplements, owing to its various bone health benefits.



Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at a steady rate.



The region witnesses a high demand for taste modulators due to the rise in meat consumption, population growth, and an increase in awareness about healthy & nutritional food products in the region.



China and India have witnessed major growth in the taste modulators market, acquiring a larger share in the region.India, with its growing demand for taste modulators among consumers and health awareness due to an increase in the number of people suffering from diabetes and obesity, caters to the demand for taste modulators among the manufacturers in the food & beverage industry.



According to World Health Organization, 30 million people are suffering from diabetes in the Western Pacific region, and it predicts that it will rise by 2025, by which India and China may account for 50 million affected people. Globally, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the taste modulators market.

The taste modulators market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and RoW (Saudi Arabia, Iran, South Africa, and Others).



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1- 30%, Tier 2- 45%, and Tier 3- 25%

• By Designation: C-level- 25%, D-level- 50%, and Executives - 25%

• By Region: Asia Pacific- 40%, Europe- 25%, North America- 25%, and Rest of the World- 10%



Leading players profiled in this report include the following:

• Koninklijke DSM N.V. (the Netherlands)

• IFF (US)

• Givaudan (Switzerland)

• Kerry Group (Ireland)

• Ingredion (US)

• Symrise (Germany)

• Sensient Technologies (US)

• Tate & Lyle PLC (UK)

• Corbion (Netherlands)

• Takasago International Corporation (Japan)

• The Flavor Factory (US)

• Carmi Flavors & Fragrance (US)

• Cargill (US)

• Mane (France)

• ADM (US)

• Angel Yeast Co. Ltd (China)

• Flavorchem Corporation (US)

• Synergy Flavors (US)

• Innophos Holdings, Inc (US)

• Apura Ingredients (US)



Research Coverage

This report segments the taste modulators market on the basis of application, type, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging and high-growth segments of the taste modulators market, high-growth regions, countries, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report

• To get a comprehensive overview of the taste modulators market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolio details, and their position in the market

• To gain insights into the major countries/regions, in which the taste modulators market is flourishing

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05446611/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________