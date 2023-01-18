Kandou to Demonstrate Glasswing SerDes at Chiplet Summit

SAINT-SULPICE, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who: Kandou, an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient chip-to-chip link intellectual property (IP) solutions that improve the way the world connects and communicates

What: Will demonstrate Glasswing™ chip-to-chip link intellectual property (IP) optimized for high-speed, ultra-low power ultra-short (USR) SerDes applications

When: Wednesday, January 24, from noon until 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Thursday, January 26, from noon until 2 p.m.

Where: Chiplet Summit at San Jose Doubletree Hotel, San Jose, Calif.

About Glasswing

Ideally suited for short links inside a shared MCM package without requiring a silicon interposer, Glasswing is based on Kandou’s CNRZ-5 Chord™ signaling architecture that simultaneously sends five bits of data over six correlated wires. The unique coding of the CNRZ-5 chord provides excellent signal integrity and delivers more than double the bandwidth at half the power on a given group of wires as compared to conventional NRZ or PAM signaling. It is the only USR SerDes IP proven in silicon and capable of providing 1Tbps bandwidth at under one watt to advance fundamental architectural shifts in power savings essential for networking, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), aerospace and satellite communications.

About Kandou

Kandou is a fabless semiconductor company that offers differentiated and fundamental interconnect technology. In addition to building semiconductors for advanced standards in USB® and PCIe® applications, Kandou silicon and IP solutions lower power consumption and improve the performance of chip links. Kandou’s solutions unlock new capabilities for customer systems and devices ranging from consumer electronics to datacenters, AI and machine learning, and high-performance computing. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland, with eight offices in Europe, North America and Asia.

