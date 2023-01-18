disguise Upgrades All-in-One Broadcast Platform, Opening the Gateway To Unreal Engine Graphics for All

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, disguise releases Porta 2.1, a significant update to its integrated software solution that lets anyone easily manage Unreal Engine graphics directly within their existing workflows – now with their latest News Room Computer System (NRCS) integration through MOS protocol.

With its new NRCS integration, Porta 2.1 users can control real-time graphics more intuitively than ever before through enhanced data sharing. Easy template creation tools mean journalists can build unique graphics from the newsroom without a designer’s help – even if they’ve never used Unreal Engine before. Both in-house and remote teams can also take advantage of precise scheduling features that take the guesswork out of production while automating manual tasks with macros, previewing Unreal Engine live using Pixel Streaming and much more.

With the disguise platform also being Unreal Engine “Avalanche ready”, anyone in media production can now move to a disguise ecosystem with confidence that it will support their journey to a new and exciting aesthetic.

“This latest Porta release ticks NRCS integration off the wishlists of many of our users, including NBC, TUDN and TV Globo,” says Grigory Mindlin, Broadcast General Manager at disguise. “With it, broadcasters can now easily control all show graphics and live content, as well as LEDs, tracking systems, tickers and scorebugs – all from a single interface that can be used by multiple operators simultaneously.”

Whether it’s for augmented reality or virtual production, broadcasters can also use Porta 2.1 to take advantage of the tools of the future. Porta 2.1 is fully compatible with disguise’s Emmy-Award-winning xR solutions, which can display realistic 8K content onto an LED set the size of a football stadium. disguise’s creative services teams at Meptik and disguise Labs are also available to Porta users around the globe that want to design fully-integrated extended reality workflows.

“Audiences increasingly expect more impressive experiences, and with Porta 2.1, broadcasters will be able to deliver these more easily than ever before, both now and in the future,” says Mindlin. “Porta 2.1, which is pre-integrated with Epic Games’ upcoming Project Avalanche, will position Unreal Engine 5 as an end-to-end live broadcast graphics tool. The integration will be ready to use on day one when Avalanche is officially released, and is one of the many ways disguise and Epic Games are working together to take broadcasts to the next level.”

Additional benefits for customers include:

Stress-free teamwork – Journalists, producers, and directors can all collaborate and create graphics in their newsroom rundowns, which can then be approved for graphics operators to play out from Porta.

Easier workflows for operators – Operators can easily customize their workflow and automate their show with new visual macros and scheduling widgets. They can customize their Porta UI even further by color coding their playlist and workspaces. Through macros, they can even create playlists from data and reduce manual entry.

Faster deliveries – Broadcasters can search particular graphics and allocate them to the right part of the story, cutting out repetitive tasks and making delivery times faster.

Porta 2.1 will be available as a SaaS subscription, providing simple access and unlimited scalability. For more information, contact disguise at sales@disguise.one.

Learn more about the new broadcast solution here.

# # #

About disguise

disguise is the platform to imagine, create and deliver spectacular visual experiences. Its award-winning extended reality (xR) solution has powered over 600 immersive real-time productions across live entertainment for music artists such as Katy Perry and Billie Eilish, film and episodic TV productions for Netflix and Amazon Prime, corporate presentations for Siemens and Verizon, and live broadcast programs from Eurosport, MTV and ITV, in more than 50 countries.

With an ever-increasing global partner network and working alongside the world’s most talented visual designers and technical teams in live events, TV broadcasts, films, concert touring, theatre, fixed installations and corporate and entertainment events, disguise is building the next generation of collaborative tools to help artists and technologists realise their vision.

Recognized by the Financial Times as a 2022 Tech hero, disguise has recently announced new majority backing from investment firm Carlyle Group, with Epic Games taking a minority stake.

For more information, please visit www.disguise.one.

Germany https://www.disguise.one/de

France https://www.disguise.one/fr

Spain https://www.disguise.one/es

Japan https://www.disguise.one/jp

China https://www.disguise.one/cn

Korea https://www.disguise.one/kr

Attachment