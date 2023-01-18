Clair Byrd Joins Sauce Labs as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs Inc, the leading provider of continuous testing and remediation solutions that enable development teams to deliver high quality software at speed, welcomes Clair Byrd as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) on the Sauce Labs Executive Team. Clair will lead the Marketing organization, focusing on scaling the processes, people, and new strategies to support the company's growth ambitions, and empowering companies around the world to build better software products through the Sauce Labs portfolio.



“The importance of quality software experiences and ultimately successful customer experiences to drive business growth cannot be overstated, and software testing is critical to achieving that,” said Clair Byrd, CMO at Sauce Labs. “I am excited to join the Sauce Labs team in its mission to enable customers to deliver high quality software at speed throughout the SDLC.”

“I look forward to Clair bringing her ambition and creativity to the Sauce Labs marketing team,” said Aled Miles, President & CEO at Sauce Labs. “Clair has a strong track record for developing marketing strategies to support enterprise and product-led growth sales motions, and will play a critical role in solidifying Sauce Labs as the leader in continuous testing. Her experience and passion fit perfectly with the Sauce Labs culture of driving the best performance and highest standards delivering quality results.”

Byrd joins Sauce Labs after two years at Wing Venture Capital where she served as Partner and CMO, working directly with portfolio companies experiencing hypergrowth. Prior to Wing, Byrd spent four years at Twilio and was pivotal in developing the Enterprise and Solutions Marketing functions, supporting the company's growth to $2.5B in revenue and unifying its "developer first" self-service go to market strategy with an enterprise selling motion. Before that, Byrd was Head of Marketing for design and prototyping platform InVision, leading programs that helped signups accelerate to 3 million user accounts. Byrd was also a co-founder of Mason, Inc, a low-code feature development and deployment platform for the JAMstack.

Sauce Labs is the leading provider of continuous test and error reporting solutions that give companies the confidence to develop, deliver and update high quality software at speed. The Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Cloud identifies quality signals in development and identifies the source of errors in production, accelerating the ability to release and update applications that look, function and perform exactly as they should on every browser, operating system and device, every single time. Sauce Labs is a privately held company funded by TPG and Riverwood Capital. For more information, please visit https://saucelabs.com .

