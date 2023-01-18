Cleveland Golf Releases All-New CBX Full-Face 2 With Largest CBX Face Ever

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEVELAND GOLF®, an industry leader in wedge design and innovation, announces the release of the all-new CBX Full-Face 2 Wedge. The CBX Full-Face 2 is scheduled to launch in North America on Feb. 3, 2023.

The CBX Full-Face 2 is designed to be more forgiving with a larger face, along with added HydraZip, ZipCore, and UltiZip technologies. It is a Wedge built for golfers looking for the right balance of forgiveness and versatility to unleash their greenside creativity.

"Our new CBX Full-Face 2 Wedge allows golfers the freedom to get creative around the greens and in tight yardages, with the perfect amount of spin control," said Dustin Brekke, Director of Engineering at Cleveland Golf. "With the biggest face ever on a CBX wedge, you'll be able to strike the ball anywhere on the face with more forgiveness, while enjoying controlled stopping power in any conditions."

With a high-toe profile, CBX Full-Face 2 has a 13% more contact area than our RTX Full-Face Wedges, helping players feel more confident when presented with open-face shot opportunities. Joining this new generation of CBX wedges is ZipCore, a unique, low-density core designed to expand the sweet spot and upgrade MOI for ultimate forgiveness. Combined with a hollow-cavity design, ZipCore helps push the Center of Gravity (CG) directly behind the impact zone, while Cleveland Golf's Gelback vibration-absorbing insert improves feel.

The striking areas on the CBX Full-Face 2 are integrated with new HydraZip technology, which uses dynamic face blasts and laser lines that maximize friction for improved spin consistency in dry and wet conditions.

Cutting through debris more consistently requires a specialized sequence of grooves. That's where UltiZip technology comes in. New to the CBX Full-Face 2 line, UltiZip grooves are sharper, deeper, and tightly spaced for enhanced spin, control, and consistency.

This generation of the CBX Full-Face Wedges also features reshaped sole grinds. The Full Sole design offers more bounce on lower lofts for stable, full swing shots. The C-Shaped Sole on higher lofts provides added bounce in the center, along with relief around the heel, designed to optimize the balance between forgiveness and greenside versatility. All sole grinds feature a new bounce chamfer that helps the wedge get in and out of the turf from a variety of attack angles and helps prevent chunked chip shots.

The CBX Full-Face 2 Wedge offers premium high-spin shaft options, including the True Temper Dynamic Gold 115 Spinner Tour Issue and the Project X Catalyst 80 Spinner. The Lamkin Crossline 360 grip comes standard on all CBX Full-Face 2 Wedges.

Golfers will also have the option to personalize the CBX Full-Face 2 with 20 paintfill pigment options across three color groups.

Key Innovations Inside the CBX Full-Face 2

HydraZip : A new, dynamic face blast and laser-milled line pattern, designed to friction for improved spin consistency in wet or dry conditions.

: A new, dynamic face blast and laser-milled line pattern, designed to friction for improved spin consistency in wet or dry conditions. ZipCore : Set in the heart of the Wedge, ZipCore is a lightweight, low-density core technology that reduces vibrations, optimizes CG location, and boosts MOI for increased feel, control, consistency, and forgiveness.

: Set in the heart of the Wedge, ZipCore is a lightweight, low-density core technology that reduces vibrations, optimizes CG location, and boosts MOI for increased feel, control, consistency, and forgiveness. UltiZip : Sharp, deep, tightly spaced grooves help maximize spin performance and cut through debris at impact. These grooves help deliver more consistent spin, control, and consistency.

: Sharp, deep, tightly spaced grooves help maximize spin performance and cut through debris at impact. These grooves help deliver more consistent spin, control, and consistency. Larger Full-Face Profile : The larger face helps players hit more open-face shots thanks to the largest face ever on a CBX Wedge. More face equals more grooves, offering hosel-to-toe forgiveness and versatility

: The larger face helps players hit more open-face shots thanks to the largest face ever on a CBX Wedge. More face equals more grooves, offering hosel-to-toe forgiveness and versatility Forgiving Sole Designs: A new Full Sole design on the 50-52 degree lofts helps enhance performance on full-swing shots, while the C-Shape Sole featured on 54-60 degree lofts adds bounce in the center. All lofts feature a new bounce chamfer near the leading edge, designed to reduce chunking around the green.

Retail and Pricing Information:

Pricing: $169.99

U.S. Retail Launch Date: Feb. 3, 2023

For more information on the CBX Full-Face 2 Wedge, visit: us.dunlopsports.com

Contact Information:

Noelle Zavaleta

Marketing Communications Director

noellezavaleta@clevelandgolf.com



