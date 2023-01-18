Boulogne-Billancourt, January 18th, 2023
RELEASE
RENAULT SA: DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM JANUARY 11th TO JANUARY 17th, 2023
Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Renault S.A. declares the following buyback of its own shares from January 11th to January 17th, 2023.
Aggregated information (by date and by market)
|Issuer’s name
|Issuer’s identifying code
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
|Market (MIC code)
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|11-Jan-23
|FR0000131906
|154,535
|37.0920
|XPAR
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|11-Jan-23
|FR0000131906
|68,565
|37.0442
|DXE
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|11-Jan-23
|FR0000131906
|6,902
|37.0405
|TQE
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|11-Jan-23
|FR0000131906
|9,998
|37.0224
|AQE
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|12-Jan-23
|FR0000131906
|230,168
|37.5979
|XPAR
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|12-Jan-23
|FR0000131906
|75,617
|37.7068
|DXE
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|12-Jan-23
|FR0000131906
|9,361
|37.6967
|TQE
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|12-Jan-23
|FR0000131906
|9,354
|37.6960
|AQE
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|13-Jan-23
|FR0000131906
|314,965
|36.6079
|XPAR
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|13-Jan-23
|FR0000131906
|76,020
|36.6000
|DXE
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|13-Jan-23
|FR0000131906
|5,126
|36.2643
|TQE
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|13-Jan-23
|FR0000131906
|6,389
|36.2519
|AQE
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|16-Jan-23
|FR0000131906
|172,553
|37.0492
|XPAR
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|16-Jan-23
|FR0000131906
|45,774
|36.9302
|DXE
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|16-Jan-23
|FR0000131906
|6,493
|36.7970
|TQE
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|16-Jan-23
|FR0000131906
|10,180
|36.8664
|AQE
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|17-Jan-23
|FR0000131906
|170,000
|37.6536
|XPAR
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|17-Jan-23
|FR0000131906
|30,000
|37.3347
|DXE
|TOTAL
|1,402,000
|37.1306
Detailed information
The detailed reporting of these share buybacks, which is very extensive, is available on Renault’s website (www.renaultgroup.com) in the “Finance / Regulated Information / Share buyback program / Year 2023” section.
