Boulogne-Billancourt, January 18th, 2023

RENAULT SA: DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM JANUARY 11th TO JANUARY 17th, 2023

Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Renault S.A. declares the following buyback of its own shares from January 11th to January 17th, 2023.

Aggregated information (by date and by market)

Issuer’s nameIssuer’s identifying codeDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased sharesMarket (MIC code)
RENAULT969500F7JLTX36OUI69511-Jan-23FR0000131906154,53537.0920XPAR
RENAULT969500F7JLTX36OUI69511-Jan-23FR000013190668,56537.0442DXE
RENAULT969500F7JLTX36OUI69511-Jan-23FR00001319066,90237.0405TQE
RENAULT969500F7JLTX36OUI69511-Jan-23FR00001319069,99837.0224AQE
RENAULT969500F7JLTX36OUI69512-Jan-23FR0000131906230,16837.5979XPAR
RENAULT969500F7JLTX36OUI69512-Jan-23FR000013190675,61737.7068DXE
RENAULT969500F7JLTX36OUI69512-Jan-23FR00001319069,36137.6967TQE
RENAULT969500F7JLTX36OUI69512-Jan-23FR00001319069,35437.6960AQE
RENAULT969500F7JLTX36OUI69513-Jan-23FR0000131906314,96536.6079XPAR
RENAULT969500F7JLTX36OUI69513-Jan-23FR000013190676,02036.6000DXE
RENAULT969500F7JLTX36OUI69513-Jan-23FR00001319065,12636.2643TQE
RENAULT969500F7JLTX36OUI69513-Jan-23FR00001319066,38936.2519AQE
RENAULT969500F7JLTX36OUI69516-Jan-23FR0000131906172,55337.0492XPAR
RENAULT969500F7JLTX36OUI69516-Jan-23FR000013190645,77436.9302DXE
RENAULT969500F7JLTX36OUI69516-Jan-23FR00001319066,49336.7970TQE
RENAULT969500F7JLTX36OUI69516-Jan-23FR000013190610,18036.8664AQE
RENAULT969500F7JLTX36OUI69517-Jan-23FR0000131906170,00037.6536XPAR
RENAULT969500F7JLTX36OUI69517-Jan-23FR000013190630,00037.3347DXE
       
   TOTAL 1,402,00037.1306 

Detailed information

The detailed reporting of these share buybacks, which is very extensive, is available on Renault’s website (www.renaultgroup.com) in the “Finance / Regulated Information / Share buyback program / Year 2023” section.

