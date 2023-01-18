Web3 Infrastructure Provider, Zeeve, Expands Cloud Stack with Google Cloud Integration

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- Zeeve , the leading provider of managed Web3 infrastructure for enterprises has enabled support for Google Cloud Platform (GCP) for all their existing products. This grants users the option to choose from a host of cloud providers, including GCP, to meet their enterprise-grade infrastructure needs. They will get access to full, archive, and validator nodes in mere minutes using either Zeeve Managed Cloud available from major cloud providers including Google Cloud or configure their own Google cloud account for hosting nodes.

Zeeve’s current tech stack includes nodes and API support for more than 30 prominent public and private blockchain protocols, all major app-chains, and a decentralized storage service ZDFS among others. Google Cloud, on the other hand, is currently one of the most widely used and agile public cloud infrastructure platforms. Its unmatched uptime, robust security, and numerous advantageous features at a competitive cost make it a desirable choice for developers.

With this beneficial integration, Zeeve's expansive offering enables more than 15,000 developers, start-ups, and businesses to leverage its reliable web3 infrastructure and faultless back-end support. Allowing them the peace of mind that their growth is backed by robust DevOps capabilities, maximum uptime availability, unlimited request volumes as well as comprehensive security - enabling a thriving enterprise ecosystem with limitless potential.

“We are very excited to expand our cloud stack to Google Cloud,” said,” Dr Ravi Chamria , co-founder and CEO of Zeeve. “Now both Zeeve users and Google Cloud users can deploy and manage web3 infrastructure on GCP, including dedicated nodes for more than 30 blockchain protocols and networks for HyperLedger Fabric, R3 Corda, Fluree or Polygon Edge.”

Zeeve makes blockchain deployment and management easy with its comprehensive suite of Google Cloud-based features. From multi-account support to node resource monitoring and notifications, Zeeve ensures streamlined deployments across native Google Compute Engine based deployments, as well as Google Kubernetes engine-based deployments for a variety of the most popular public and private protocols - Hyperledger Fabric, Avalanche, DCOMM, Binance, Ethereum, Fantom, Polygon, Polkadot, and Tron. Users can also keep tabs on their nodes’ performance via metrics tracking.

Zeeve is paving the way for a more secure, efficient future with their blockchain solutions. With consistent innovation and an unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction, they are delivering cutting-edge features that optimize user experiences and simplify enterprise infrastructure.

Ghan Vashishtha , co-founder and CTO, Zeeve said, “GCP is one of the most performing, stable and quality infrastructure providers available today and integrating GCP on Zeeve allows our customers to leverage their existing GCP accounts to deploy Enterprise grade Web3 infrastructure including Full nodes, Dedicated nodes, APIs as well as to build and scale their Hyperledger Fabric, Hyperledger Besu, or R3 Corda consortium networks.”

As blockchain technology continues to gain traction, no-code/low-code infrastructure platforms will be pivotal in driving mass adoption. Innovators such as Zeeve are leading the charge, providing developers with sophisticated tools to construct pioneering web3 applications and advance this revolutionary space of technological transformation.

About Zeeve:

Founded in 2021, Zeeve is the leading Blockchain Infrastructure as a service platform helping enterprises and blockchain startups build, deploy, and manage reliable decentralized apps, blockchain nodes, and networks. Zeeve is a low code automation platform that is cloud agnostic and supports multiple blockchain protocols with advanced analytics and monitoring of nodes and networks. Zeeve features a powerful set of APIs to build dApps for a plethora of use cases across industries.

Contact Zeeve by emailing success@zeeve.io or visiting www.zeeve.io to learn how Zeeve’s web3 infrastructure automation platform can help you kickstart or accelerate your web3 journey.

MEDIA CONTACT

Mostafa Razzak

Shaping Influence® PR

1-917-912-0623

m.razzak@jmrconnect.net

