Eimskip: Information regarding Q4 results

According to management accounts for Q4 2022, which are now available, it is estimated that EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2022 will be in the range of EUR 37.2 – 38.7 million compared to EUR 31.5 million for the same quarter 2021. EBIT in the quarter is estimated in the range of EUR 20.9 – 22.9 million compared to EBIT of EUR 17.5 million for the same period 2021.

Despite the traditional seasonal slowdown in Q4, the Company’s International Operations performed well and utilization of the Company’s sailing system was good during the quarter.

Eimskip is still preparing financial results for Q4 2022 and the results are subject to change during that process and until the work on financial closing is completed.

The Company will publish its Q4 2022 results after market closing on Tuesday 14 February 2023.

For further information please contact María Björk Einarsdóttir, CFO via phone (+354) 774 0604 or investors@eimskip.is.