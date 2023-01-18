Hampiðjan hf. – Samkeppniseftirlitið á Íslandi samþykkir kaup Hampiðjunnar á Mørenot.

Hampiðjan hf. vísar til tilkynningar dags. 17. nóvember 2022 þar sem greint var frá undirritun kaupsamnings við eigendur norska félagsins Mørenot A/S („Mørenot“) um kaup Hampiðjunnar á öllu hlutafé Mørenot. Í tilkynningunni var greint frá því að samningurinn væri gerður með fyrirvara um samþykki m.a. samkeppniseftirlita á Íslandi, Grænlandi og Færeyjum.



Í dag bárust félaginu viðbrögð Samkeppniseftirlitsins við samrunatilkynningu félagsins þess efnis að eftirlitið telji ekki forsendur til að hafast frekar að vegna kaupanna. Einnig hefur félaginu borist staðfesting samkeppnisyfirvalda á Grænlandi þess efnis að samruninn sé ekki tilkynningarskyldur þar í landi.

Eftir stendur að afstaða samkeppnisyfirvalda í Færeyjum liggur ekki fyrir en félagið væntir þess að afstaða þeirra muni skýrast fyrir lok mánaðarins.

Nánari upplýsingar veitir Hjörtur Erlendsson, forstjóri, í síma 664-3361

Hampiðjan hf. - The Icelandic Competition Authority approves Hampiðjan's acquisition of Mørenot.

Hampiðjan hf. refers to the announcement submitted November 17th , 2022, where it was informed that an agreement had been signed with the owners of the Norwegian company Mørenot A/S ("Mørenot") regarding Hampiðjan's acquisition of Mørenot's entire share capital. In the announcement it was also informed that the agreement was subject to the approval of the Competition Authorities in Iceland, Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

Today, the Hampiðjan received confirmation that the Competition Authority in Iceland will not take any action regarding the acquisition. The company has also received confirmation from the Competition Authority in Greenland that the authority dosen‘t have any remarks to the acquisition.

The position of the Competition Authority in the Faroe Islands is not known yet but the company expects to recieve the their response before the end of this month.

For more information, please contact Hjörtur Erlendsson, CEO, at tel. 664-3361