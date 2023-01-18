CONTINUED INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Wells Fargo’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – WFC

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues investigating whether certain directors and officers of Wells Fargo and Company (“Wells Fargo”) (NYSE: WFC) breached their fiduciary duties to Wells Fargo and its shareholders. If you are a Wells Fargo shareholder, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information at (844) 818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Wells Fargo’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Wells Fargo in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Wells Fargo, and whether Wells Fargo and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On December 20, 2022, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”) announced it had ordered Wells Fargo to pay $3.7 billion in penalties and consumer payments for charging illegal fees and interest on auto and mortgage loans.

