Vranken-Pommery Monopole - Consolidated turnover for 2021: €300.4 million (+23.1%) Growth well above forecasts

Consolidated turnover for 2022: € 334.5 million (+11%)

Sustained Growth

CONSOLIDATED

TURNOVER CHAMPAGNES* PROVENCES & CAMARGUES* OTHERS (PORTS, SPARKLING WINES, MISCELLANEOUS)* € 334,5 million € 287,7 million € 25,8 million € 21,0 million +11% +12% +1% +11% compared to 2021 turnover

* under audit

Reims, January 18, 2023

Vranken-Pommery Monopole, a "Société à Mission" since June 2021, has adopted "La Vérité du Terroir" as its signature. Aware of its social responsibility and strengthened by its action in favor of the protection of the environment and biodiversity, the group thus expresses its commitment to the promotion of its Champagnes and its wines from exceptional terroirs throughout the world.

The desire to create sustainable value is thus enshrined.

The Group's consolidated revenues for 2022 have risen by 11% to € 334.5 million, primarily thanks to the development of sales for Champagne Pommery & Greno and Champagne Vranken in France and abroad, which have accounted for 64% of Champagne sales.

Champagnes

Revenues for the Champagne business grew by 12% in 2022 and sales increased in all three geographic areas (France, EU and third countries). The breakdown of sales remained relatively stable, with exports accounting for 67%, supported by more dynamic sales in third countries, in particular Australia and Japan.

The recovery of post-covid activity in out-of-home consumption explains the good performance of sales in France in 2022.

Côtes de Provence and Sable de Camargue

After a very sharp drop in the 2021 harvest in the Camargue region, which penalized sales, the 2022 harvest was fortunately up by 20% and enabled us to make up some of the branch's sales at the end of the year. Every effort has been made to return to normal yields thanks to water inputs and the application of new high-performance cultivation methods.

Ports and Douro Wines

The development of sales in Portugal, with renewed tourist activity in the country, is supporting the growth in the sector's overall activity.

Sparkling Wines

Revenues remain modest, but the business group is growing rapidly and confirms the ambition to make sparkling wines a growth driver for the future, both for the "bubbles" produced in England and California under the Louis Pommery brand, and for those produced in the Camargue.

Next communication

Publication of 2021 annual results : March 30, 2023 after the close of trading

About Vranken-Pommery Monopole

Vranken-Pommery Monopole manages 2,600 hectares of land, owned outright or under lease and spread over four vineyards in Champagne, Provence, Camargue and Douro. The group’s wine-making activities range from production to marketing, with a strong commitment to the promotion of terroirs, sustainable wine-growing and environmental conservation.

Its brand portfolio includes:

the Vranken, Pommery & Greno, Heidsieck & Co Monopole, Charles Lafitte and Bissinger & Co champagnes;

the Rozès and Sao Pédro port wines and the Terras do Grifo Douro wines;

the Domaine Royal de Jarras and Pink Flamingo Camargue wines and the Château La Gordonne Provence wine;

the Sparkling wines, the Louis Pommery California, Louis Pommery England, Brut de France and Pink Flamingo sparkling wines.

Vranken-Pommery Monopole is a company listed on NYSE Euronext Paris and Brussels.

(code "VRAP" (Paris), code "VRAB" (Brussels); ISIN code: FR0000062796).

