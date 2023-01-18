Global Diagnostic Imaging Market is anticipated to reach US$ 49.29 Billion by 2028 growing with a CAGR of 5.82% from 2022 to 2028

New York, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Diagnostic Imaging Market, Global Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381982/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, diagnostic imaging procedures like ultrasound, X-ray, MRI, etc., can visualize inside body organs so patients can access better care.



Worldwide Diagnostic Imaging Market was US$ 35.11 Billion in 2022



The demand for point-of-care imaging systems and the surge in enhanced optical image demand for more accurate disease and disorder detection are the main reasons driving the expansion of the global diagnostic imaging market. Additionally, the rise in chronic disease prevalence and technological developments in medical imaging are anticipated to expand the market. Furthermore, the increased R&D in imaging technologies, growth in approved products, and growth of hospitals and diagnostic facilities, as well as government and private organization initiatives to enhance the medical sector, influence market trends for global diagnostic imaging.



X-Ray is largely used in the Diagnostic Imaging Market



By product, the X-ray segment dominated the global diagnostic imaging market. The surge in the usage of interventional x-ray equipment, such as C-arms and others, for image-guided surgeries, is the main factor driving this segment’s rise. Furthermore, the ultrasound segment will grow during the forecast period because of the surge in ultrasonic applications. Additionally, new applications for ultrasound devices in biomedical and cardiovascular imaging have been made possible by recent advancements in advanced ultrasound transducers.



By Application: Orthopedic Segment holds a Lion’s Market Share

The demand for the orthopedics market is increasing due to the rise in ageing population and an increase in accidents. Additionally, the availability of various diagnostic tools is promoting market expansion. Furthermore, the cardiovascular and oncology segment also holds a significant share due to the increased prevalence of cardiovascular and oncology diseases, rise in technological advancement, and better reimbursement policy.



Hospital Segment Acquires the Majority of the Market Share

Based on end-user, the global diagnostic market is divided into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others. The primary driver of the hospital segment’s growth is the widespread adoption of public and private hospitals worldwide. In addition, rising investments in constructing technologically advanced hospitals equipped with modern diagnostic imaging technology will further contribute to the segment’s growth. Furthermore, Diagnostic Centers will upsurge during the forecast period due to the expansion of private imaging centers and the rising demand for diagnostic imaging procedures.



North America dominates the Diagnostic Imaging Market

North American region leads the global diagnostic imaging market. The main drivers of regional market expansion are the rise in the prevalence of chronic disease, the presence of numerous industry players, and the frequent introduction of new products in the region. Furthermore, due to favorable reimbursement scenarios and funding from market players, the North American region shows strong adoption of advanced and high-end medical imaging equipment. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region will grow during the forecast period due to expansion in hospitals, a surge in demand for early diagnosis, an increase in the prevalence of cancer and heart disease, and an increase in the geriatric population.



Key Players Analysis:



FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Bruker, PerkinElmer Inc., Hitachi, Hologic, Radnet, and Koninklijke Philips are the leading market players in the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market. The numerous development strategies, such as introducing new products with various characteristics, promote market expansion and present profitable expansion prospects to the market participants.



This latest report “Diagnostic Imaging Market Global Forecast by Product (X-Ray, CT, Ultrasound, MRI, Nuclear Imaging, Others), by Application (Orthopedics, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Pelvic & Abdomen, Oncology), by End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa), Key Players Analysis (FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Bruker, PerkinElmer Inc., Hitachi, Hologic, Radnet and Koninklijke Philips)” provides a detailed analysis of Diagnostic Imaging Industry.



Product – Global Diagnostic Imaging Market has been covered from 6 viewpoints

1. X-Ray

2. CT

3. Ultrasound

4. MRI

5. Nuclear Imaging

6. Others



Application – Global Diagnostic Imaging Market has been covered from 5 viewpoints

1. Orthopedics

2. Cardiovascular

3. Neurology

4. Pelvic & Abdomen

5. Oncology



End Users – Global Diagnostic Imaging Market has been covered from 3 viewpoints

1. Hospitals

2. Diagnostic Centres

3. Others



Region – Global Diagnostic Imaging Market has been covered from 5 viewpoints

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. South America

5. Middle East & Africa



Key Players

1. FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc.

2. Canon Medical Systems Corporation

3. Bruker

4. PerkinElmer Inc.

5. Hitachi

6. Hologic

7. Radnet

8. Koninklijke Philips

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381982/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________