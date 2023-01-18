Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Market will increase to around USD 22.91 Billion by 2028

New York, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Market, Global Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381980/?utm_source=GNW





COPD is commonly caused due to smoking tobacco-related products. The longer and more tobacco products an individual smokes, the greater risk of having COPD. Cigarette smoking, cigar smoke, pipe smoke, and second-hand smoke can also cause COPD. According to World Health Organization (WHO), COPD is considered the third leading cause of death worldwide, and nearly 90% of Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease deaths in those under 70 years of age occur in low and medium income countries (LMIC).



Worldwide Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market will grow at a CAGR of 5.73% from 2022 to 2028



The rise in the incidence of COPD is the major contributor to the market’s growth. In addition, people’s lifestyle change is responsible for increasing habits like smoking and drinking. The other factors that influence the growth of the COPD market are a rise in demand for medications for the treatment of COPD symptoms, an increase in funding for R&D and drug production by government and pharmaceutical companies, growing awareness among people across developing and underdeveloped countries, are boosting the growth of the market companies. Nevertheless, the high cost of COPD treatment and lack of knowledge about COPD is anticipated to hinder the market’s growth. Also, factors like patent expiry for medical devices will restrict the development of the market.



Chronic Bronchitis will lead in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market

Based on type, the global COPD market is categorized into; chronic bronchitis and emphysema. The chronic bronchitis category dominates the market share of the worldwide COPD market. The reason for its dominance is the growing incidence and prevalence of chronic bronchitis worldwide, due to the rise in the consumption of cigarettes and the increase in industrialization, which results in air pollution and the release of harmful gases into the environment.



Drug remain the most important segment in Treatment Type

Based on treatment, the global COPD market is divided into; drugs, oxygen therapy, surgery, and others. The drugs segment has a higher market share in the market, owing to the increasing use of drugs as the first line of treatment for COPD to make breathing easier by widening airways.



The oxygen therapy market is also expected to surge at a significant CAGR rate in the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to factors like the rapid growth of the geriatric population, the rising prevalence of tobacco smoking, the development of respiratory disorders, the increase in the usage of home-based oxygen therapy, and technological advancements.



Rise in Number of COPD Therapeutics Dispensed to boost the hospital Segment

The distribution channels can be segmented into; hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment has a high market share. The dominance due to the rising number of patients suffering from chronic respiratory diseases and rising awareness about these diseases. Furthermore, the availability of various diagnostics and treatment facilities and higher purchasing power has contributed to the segment’s growth.



North American area dominates the COPD Industry

The report divides the region into; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle-East & Africa. The North American area dominates the market share. This can be attributed to increased investment in R&D activities to develop innovative drugs for treating diseases. Also, the rise in an older population, rising incidence and prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, technological advancement, growing healthcare sectors, and massive presence of leading market players are some of the major factors that boost the COPD Market in the region.



The Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to have significant growth, owing to increasing focus on the development of healthcare infrastructure, rising prevalence of various chronic respiratory diseases along with lifestyle diseases, rise in industrialization, changes in the lifestyle, and increase in the patient population suffering from COPD in the developing nations such as China, and India. According to our research report, Worldwide Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Market was at US$ 16.40 Billion in 2022.



Key Players in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market

COPD market is consolidated with the presence of a small number of key players. Also, the key players are constantly involved in product innovation and development, technological advancements, agreements, mergers, and acquisitions to procure a higher market share. The key players in the market are; AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis AG, Astellas Pharma, Abbott Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, and Almirall.



For instance, In Nov 2021, AstraZeneca announced that sold rights to sell Tudorza, also known as Eklira abroad, and Duaklir to the Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company CovisPharma Group for US$ 270 Mn. These products are indicated for treating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).



The report titled “Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market, Global Forecast by Product Type (Chronic Bronchitis and Emphysema), Treatment (Drugs, Oxygen Therapy, Surgery & Others), Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Online Pharmacies), Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), Company Analysis (AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Novartis AG, AstellasPharmaInc, Abbott Laboratories, BoehringerIngelheim International GmbH&Almirall)” Provides a detailed analysis of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market.



Product Types - Market has been covered from 2 viewpoints

1. Chronic Bronchitis

2. Emphysema



Treatment- Market has been covered from 4 viewpoints

1. Drugs

2. Oxygen Therapy

3. Surgery

4. Others



Distribution Channels - Market has been covered from 3 viewpoints

1. Hospital Pharmacies

2. Retail Pharmacies

3. Online Pharmacies



Distribution Channels - Market has been covered from 5 viewpoints

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East & Africa



All the companies have been studied from 3 points

• Overview

• Recent Developments

• Sales Analysis



Company Analysis

1. AstraZeneca

2. Pfizer, Inc

3. GlaxoSmithKline plc

4. Novartis AG

5. AstellasPharma Inc.

6. Abbott Laboratories

7. BoehringerIngelheim International GmbH

8. Almirall

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381980/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________