Lawrie Insurance Group Marks 40th Anniversary by Donating Forty Thousand Dollars to Mohawk College to Support Students

HAMILTON, Ontario, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawrie Insurance Group, a leading Canadian insurance brokerage, is pleased to announce that in recognition of its 40th Anniversary as a fiercely independent and proud local business, it is committing $40,000 to provide direct financial support to students within the Insurance and Business Administration programs at Mohawk College. As one of the college's Premier Future Ready Companies, CEO Bob Lawrie announced the donation at an alumni reception in front of the Lawrie team, many of whom are proud Mohawk graduates. (Video Link: https://youtu.be/3bPEF9uVdcI)



(Left to right) Bob Lawrie (President & CEO, Lawrie Insurance Group), Ron J. McKerlie (President & CEO, Mohawk College), Dan Lawrie (Founder & Chairman, Lawrie Insurance Group)

"For forty years, Lawrie Insurance has remained fiercely independent. We are proud of our talented team, the value we bring to our customers across North America and the trust we have built as a community partner and an industry leader," said Bob Lawrie, CEO of Lawrie Insurance Group. "We are ready to support the future again by donating forty-thousand dollars to help Mohawk College students achieve success."

This college-company relationship goes back many years. In 2007, in recognition of its 25th Anniversary, Dan Lawrie, Founder & Chairman, made a significant donation to help fund the new Mohawk College Centre of Excellence in Insurance and Financial Services.

"We are grateful to Lawrie Insurance for marking this impressive 40-year milestone by generously supporting Mohawk College students," said Ron J. McKerlie, President & CEO of Mohawk College. "Lawrie has been a valued college partner for more than two decades, helping students succeed in the classroom and beyond. This generous announcement will continue that strong tradition for years to come."

Lawrie Insurance Group is also a benefactor of the Mohawk College Insurance Founders Lounge. In addition to its financial support of the college, a company representative sits on the Program Advisory Committee, offering guidance and feedback to keep the courses current in a fast-changing field. (Digital Press Release: https://bit.ly/3V7HwOs)

About Lawrie Insurance Group

Lawrie Insurance Group Inc. is a leading privately-owned, multi-disciplined Canadian insurance brokerage specializing in commercial and personal insurance, employee benefits, life and living benefits and group retirement solutions. With a staff of over 125 dedicated professionals, Lawrie Insurance Group has become one of the largest and most trusted insurance organizations and ranks in the top 5% of independent insurance brokerages in Canada. Lawrie Insurance Group is a member of the Canadian Broker Network (CBN), Intersure and Globex International with affiliated offices across Canada, the United States, and the world. Please visit us online at www.lawriegroup.com.

