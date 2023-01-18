Prevent Cancer Foundation awards $300,000 in global cancer prevention grants

Alexandria, Va., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prevent Cancer Foundation® announces funding for two new cancer prevention and early detection projects in low- or middle-income countries. Programs in Haiti and Kenya will leverage two-year, $150,000 grants to increase breast and cervical cancer screening and education and HPV vaccination. The Foundation is proud to support these projects through its global grants program, which focuses on addressing the increasing global cancer burden by assessing innovative technologies, delivering services and providing education to improve or expand quality cancer screening and prevention.

The projects will address breast and cervical cancer in Haiti and cervical cancer in Kenya by maximizing access to screening and providing cancer prevention and early detection resources where they are limited. Primary cancer prevention will be promoted through education about healthy diet and exercise and HPV vaccination.

These global cancer prevention grants are made possible by Awesome Games Done Quick, an annual livestreamed video game marathon organized by Games Done Quick to raise funds for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

Organization: Hope for Haiti

Title: Improving Awareness, Screenings, and Treatment for Cervical and Breast Cancer in Haiti

Cervical cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death in Haiti, yet sufficient screening is not widely available. This project will provide 34,000 free cervical and breast cancer screenings, organize bi-annual education campaigns and train 35 nurses and 45 community health workers to reduce mortality and morbidity rates.

Organization: KILELE Health Association

Title: Thamani Yetu – Engaging Communities to Improve Cervical Cancer Prevention and Early Detection in Mbeere North Sub-County, Embu County, Kenya

This project aims to reach 40,000 Kenyans by engaging with the community and providing human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccinations, cervical cancer screenings and treatment. The program will also address myths and misconceptions and work with cancer survivors. These cervical cancer initiatives are intended to be replicated in other countries with hard-to-reach regions.

For information on the Prevent Cancer Foundation’s global grants program, visit www.preventcancer.org/programs/our-global-reach/global-grants/.

About the Prevent Cancer Foundation®

The Prevent Cancer Foundation® is the only U.S.-based nonprofit organization solely dedicated to cancer prevention and early detection. Through research, education, outreach and advocacy, we have helped countless people avoid a cancer diagnosis or detect their cancer early enough to be successfully treated. We are driven by a vision of a world where cancer is preventable, detectable and beatable for all.

The Foundation is rising to meet the challenge of reducing cancer deaths by 40% by 2035. To achieve this, we are committed to investing $20 million for innovative technologies to detect cancer early and advance multi-cancer screening, $10 million to expand cancer screening and vaccination access to medically underserved communities, and $10 million to educate the public about screening and vaccination options.

For more information, please visit www.preventcancer.org.