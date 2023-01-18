The Asia Pacific spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is projected to reach USD 152 million by 2027 from USD 64 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 18.9%

New York, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "APAC Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market by Technique, Product, Application, End User - Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381962/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high capital investments associated with spatial genomics and transcriptomics are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

The Asia Pacific spatial genomics and transcriptomics market has been segmented based on product, technique, application, end user, and country.



By application, the translational research accounted for the largest share of the Asia Pacific spatial genomics & transcriptomics market

Based on application, the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is categorized into translational research and drug discovery & development. The translation research segment dominated the market in 2021, owing to increasing research grants and funding by government and non-government organizations.



By technique, the spatial transcriptomics accounted for the largest share in the Asia Pacific spatial genomics & transcriptomics market

Based on technique, the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is segmented into spatial transcriptomics and spatial genomics analysis.In 2021, the spatial transcriptomics segment accounted for a larger share of the Asia Pacific spatial genomics and transcriptomics market.



Growth in this market segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for and high adoption rate of in situ sequencing techniques.



China: the largest share of the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market

China accounted for the largest share of the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market. Factors such as rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing research funding by the government and biopharma companies for the development of new regenerative medicine are the major factors driving the market growth.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 60% and Demand Side 40%

• By Designation: Executives - 40%, Research Scientists- 30%, and Managers - 30%

• By Country: Japan- 22%, China- 47%, India- 11%, Rest of APAC- 20%



Prominent Players

• NanoString Technologies, Inc. (US)

• 10X Genomics (US)

• Illumina (US)

• Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

• Bio-Techne Corporation (US)

• Standard BioTools Inc. (US)

• Genomic Vision SA (France)

• Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (US)

• S2 Genomics (US)

• Cantata Bio (US)

• Vizgen Group (US)

• BGI Group (China)

• Miltenyi Biotec (Germany)

• Bruker (US)

• Perkinelmer Inc. (US)

• Novogene Co., Ltd. (China)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the spatial genomics & trancriptomics market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as the product, technology, applications, end user, and country.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall spatial genomics & transcriptomics market and its segments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, and challenges.

