3Points Signs MOU for Purchase of 25 Doroni Units

Major RPAS operator signs MOU to introduce Doroni mobility platform to Canadian market



MIAMI, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doroni Aerospace, Inc. (“Doroni”), a Miami-based company developing a 2-seater eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft), today announces that the company has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with 3Points in Space Media Ltd (“3Points”), a leading Canadian Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) operator.

The memorandum expresses the intent to establish 3Points’ interest in the Doroni H1 eVTOL and ultimately bring the product to the Canadian market. 3Points will endeavor to purchase and sell 25 units of the Doroni H1 eVTOL upon successful completion of testing, verification, and regulatory requirements to operate the vehicle and with the identification of use cases.

In exchange for early access to prototypes of the H1 ‘flying car’, 3Points agrees to assist in testing early versions of the vehicle prior to exploring the purchasing of the 25 units. In addition, the two companies may also explore the opportunity of a commercialization partnership.

The proposed collaboration is seen as a win-win for both companies. 3Points’ position as Canada’s top RPAS operator and testing organizations will be highlighted and reinforced as it is the first to test and deploy an important sector innovation; Doroni will benefit from 3Points’ extensive network of clients and operators.

ABOUT 3POINTS IN SPACE MEDIA

3Points focuses on accelerating innovation and advancement of RPAS solutions for their clients while providing Emergency Management teams and National Incident Management Command coordinators to integrate advanced RPAS platforms into real time emergency operations. This rapidly deployable and certified capability enables the seamless integration of RPAS air operations into existing emergency response, allowing for mission critical real time situational awareness for first responders.

In addition to innovation testing and field operations, 3 Points is actively supporting and growing the RPAS community with both online and hands-on advanced and specialized certification courses conducted at our Innovation testing facility giving our students unrivaled hands-on flight experiences.

ABOUT DORONI

Doroni Aerospace was founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneur Doron Merdinger. With 25 years experience in design, manufacturing, and managing eight-figure firms, Doron assembled a world-class engineering and technical team to deliver on his ultimate vision—providing the world with an entirely new mode of sustainable transportation.

Doroni’s mission is to democratize the power of flight by delivering transformative electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) technology directly to consumers.

By offering the public a safety-centric mobility option—commonly referred to the general public as ‘flying cars’—Doroni will empower people to intuitively transport themselves within urban environments and between cities at a fraction of the time possible with traditional automobiles.

DORONI’S FLAGSHIP eVTOL

The Doroni H1 is the company’s go-to-market vehicle, and the company is on track to begin flight testing by Q4 of this year, with plans to secure FAA certification and launch commercially in the second half of 2024.

The Doroni H1 currently under development is a two seater personal eVTOL that will be made available for public purchase (with an estimated starting retail price of $195K) which anyone can own, fly, and park in a standard two car garage. In order to get started, customers will need a current valid driver’s license and completion of a 20-hour training course provided by the company.

TRACTION

The company has received 230+ pre-order requests for the Doroni H1, and also recently added Mr. Johnny Doo to its advisory board. Mr. Doo is President of International Vehicle Research, Inc. and Group Lead of the NASA/VFS Transformative Vertical Flight (TVF) Working Group 4 - Public Services. Doroni also recently added Ayoob Kara to the board, the former Israel Minister of Communication, Cyber and Satellite under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from 2017-2019.

To date, Doroni has raised $2.5M+ on the equity crowdfunding platform, StartEngine.com, from a community of over 3,000 followers.

To learn more about Doroni Aerospace, please visit www.doroni.io or email us at info@doroni.io

Follow us on social media:

Facebook: @Doroni.eVTOL | Instagram: @doroniaerospace | Twitter: @Doroni1

For investment opportunities, please visit us at: www.startengine.com/doroni-aerospace

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3433fe2b-3c49-450e-8d35-ad8b177b1c9d